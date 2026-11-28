The Texas Longhorns dominated the fourth quarter with a 58-0 run to defeat Texas A&M 58-6, ending the Aggies' playoff hopes and extending the series winning streak.

On November 27, 2026, the Texas Longhorns secured a decisive victory over the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. The game concluded with a final score of 58-6, marking a significant shift in momentum for the annual rivalry contest. Head coach Mike Elko watched from the sidelines as his team struggled to contain the offensive surge from the opposing squad.

Fourth Quarter Dominance Defines Result

The Texas Longhorns outscored the Texas A&M Aggies 58-0 in the fourth quarter alone. This lopsided period erased a narrow 13-6 deficit that the Aggies held at the start of the final stanza. The performance extended the Longhorns' winning streak in the all-time series between the two universities. These results carry heavy weight for the College Football Committee's upcoming postseason evaluations.

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Before the fourth quarter, the Texas A&M defense held strong against early Texas attacks. After a fumble by punter Bravion Rogers set up Arch Manning's offense at the 33-yard line, the Aggie defense prevented any scoring. They held the Longhorns to negative three yards of total offense on that specific drive. Kicker Gianni Spectic successfully converted a 54-yard field goal to keep the game close early on.

Quarterback Battle and Offensive Struggles

Brady Hart served as the primary quarterback for Texas A&M during the first half and into the second half. He completed 22 of 35 passes for 201 yards without throwing a single touchdown. Hart showed promising chemistry with receiver Mario Craver, connecting on his first three completions. He also found Isaiah Horton for his first gain of more than 10 yards.

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Marcel Reed saw limited action, entering the game specifically to help secure first downs or utilize his running ability. Hart stayed on the field after halftime and completed all four of his pass attempts in the third quarter. He accumulated 49 passing yards on 12 plays during that period, including a 30-yard connection with Aaron Gregory. Despite these efforts, the Aggies could not sustain the offense long enough to overcome the eventual fourth-quarter collapse.

Postseason Implications for Both Programs

The loss leaves major questions regarding the Texas A&M Aggies' next steps in the offseason. Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns used this victory to make a convincing statement to the College Football Committee. They demonstrated they deserve a spot in the upcoming postseason tournament. The team focused on ending the regular season with a solid note against their biggest in-state rival.

For the Texas A&M program, the 58-point deficit in the final quarter highlights urgent needs for improvement. The Aggies had previously been outscored 58-0 in the fourth quarters of their last four games prior to this match. The result solidifies the Longhorns' position while casting doubt on the Aggies' ability to compete in high-stakes environments.

Rivalry History and Team Dynamics

All attention was focused on the primetime clash between the Aggies and the Longhorns on Friday night. The game served as a direct contest for bragging rights in the region. It also acted as a crucial determinant for what the next SEC Championship Game scenario might look like. The Longhorns secured the last word in the series, maintaining their dominance.

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Both coaches entered the game with different strategic priorities. Elko aimed to end the season on a positive note after a tough stretch. Sarkisian focused on showcasing his team's resilience and scoring potential. The historical context of the rivalry added pressure to every drive and defensive stand. The final score reflects the stark difference in execution during the game's critical final minutes.