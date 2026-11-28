Texas Longhorns secure a 16-6 victory over Texas A&M in the rivalry game. Arch Manning struggled passing while linebacker defense led the team to their sixth straight win.

The Texas Longhorns officially punched their ticket to the SEC Championship Game by defeating the Texas A&M Aggies with a final score of 16-6 on November 27, 2026. The decisive victory took place at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, under the bright lights of a critical late-season matchup. This triumph extended the Longhorns' winning streak to six consecutive games, solidifying their dominance in the conference standings.

The win serves as a crucial momentum builder for Texas as they prepare for the conference title game. However, the performance against a four-win opponent left much to be desired in terms of offensive execution. The Longhorns managed to secure the necessary points but exposed significant vulnerabilities that must be addressed before facing Georgia.

Also read Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 5 Texas Longhorns: Live Updates, Box Score, Observations

Quarterback Arch Manning delivered a forgettable performance relative to his usual high standards. He completed just 18 of his 34 pass attempts for 143 total yards. Manning threw one touchdown pass but also committed one interception that stalled a promising drive. A critical error occurred when he overthrew receiver Raleek Brown on a wheel route that had the potential to result in a touchdown.

Manning recorded no completions of at least 20 yards throughout the entire contest. He did help extend drives with his legs, but he provided little offensive spark through the air. His interception came inside the 10-yard line area, highlighting a lack of precision when it mattered most. This outing marked a stark contrast to his earlier strong performance against Arkansas.

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Running back Michael Terry III carried the ball 12 times for 50 yards. He outgained teammate Raleek Brown, who managed only 23 yards on nine attempts. Terry averaged just 1.8 yards per carry outside of a couple of notable runs. His 14-yard run late in the fourth quarter effectively ended the contest and allowed the Longhorns to shift into victory formation.

The overall rushing attack struggled to find consistent rhythm. The team averaged only 2.9 yards per carry overall. They failed to convert a fourth-and-one situation in the third quarter, showcasing the offensive line's inability to generate enough push. The lack of sustained drives prevented the offense from putting more distance on the score.

The wide receiver group combined for just 98 receiving yards in total. The struggle was so pronounced that Texas A&M receiver Aaron Gregory recorded more yards than the entire Texas receiving corps. Cam Coleman caught his first touchdown since playing Mississippi State, providing a rare bright spot. However, explosive plays were virtually nonexistent for the Longhorns.

Receiver Emmett Mosley V dropped a well-placed deep ball from Manning on third down in the second quarter. This missed opportunity highlighted the team's inability to stretch the field. Tight ends Emaree Winston and Michael Masunas combined for 28 receiving yards. Most of their production came on the team's only touchdown drive.

The Texas defense held strong against the Aggies rushing attack despite offensive shortcomings. Texas A&M finished with just 33 rushing yards total. They recorded no run longer than seven yards, demonstrating effective gap discipline. The defensive line and linebackers successfully stifled the ground game.

Linebacker Maraad Watson recorded five tackles and made two consecutive stops. These stops held running back Carsyn Baker to zero net yards. These crucial plays helped force the Aggies to settle for a field goal in the third quarter. The linebacker unit was arguably the best position group on the field.

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Linebacker Rasheem Biles led the Longhorns with nine tackles in total. He made a crucial third-down stop alongside Zina Umeozulu in the fourth quarter. This stop occurred while Texas was protecting a seven-point lead. Justin Cryer finished with seven tackles and one significant play.

Cryer's most memorable play was an eight-yard sack on third-and-seven. This sack happened immediately after Texas turned the ball over on downs. Brad Spence also contributed with five tackles and his own sack. Their combined efforts stifled the Aggie offense across multiple phases.

The secondary struggled to contain the Aggie passing game at times. Aaron Gregory thrived against the Longhorns' defensive backfield throughout the game. He hauled in seven receptions for 120 yards total. The secondary accounted for 26 of Texas' 75 penalty yards during the match.

Defensive back Bo Mascoe was responsible for 22 of those penalty yards. Jelani McDonald's fumble recovery and some timely stops in the fourth quarter helped mitigate those miscues. The defensive backfield will need to be more disciplined against Georgia. Wide receiver Mario Craver had opportunities to make plays but faced tight coverage.

Graceson Littleton broke up a pass intended for Craver during the first half. Despite these defensive weaknesses, the Texas Longhorns maintained their lead until the final whistle. The victory keeps their momentum going into the rest of the season. The team must address offensive inefficiencies before their next matchup against Georgia.