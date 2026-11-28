The third-ranked Texas Longhorns defeated the Texas A&M Aggies 10-0 to officially secure their spot in the SEC Championship Game against No. 1 Georgia. Arch Manning completed 18 of 34 passes for 143 yards and one touchdown but threw a costly interception, while the Texas defense dominated by holding A&M to just 33 rushing yards and forcing two fumbles that led to field goals.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up prior to a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on November 27, 2026, in College Station, Texas.

Longhorns officially clinched their spot in the SEC Championship Game on Friday. Manning completed 18 of 34 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown, but also threw a costly interception in the fourth quarter with his team ahead by a touchdown.

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However, the Longhorns’ defense prevented the Aggies from getting into the end zone all game, something Manning seemed thankful for.