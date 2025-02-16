Texas Longhorns Break MLB Curse with Dominant 10-0 Victory Over Ole Miss

The Texas Longhorns baseball team, led by new head coach Jim Schlossnagle, achieved a significant victory by shutting out Ole Miss 10-0, breaking a 12-game losing streak in MLB ballparks. Luke Harrison delivered a stellar pitching performance, while the Longhorns' offense was explosive, showcasing their depth and power throughout the lineup.

The Longhorns' pitching continued its dominance as Luke Harrison delivered a stellar performance against Ole Miss, shutting them out for 6.1 innings with a career-high six strikeouts. He was supported by a strong outing from Thomas Burns in relief, making for a complete shutout. Texas' offense exploded for 10 runs, showcasing their depth and power. From singles to doubles, triples, and home runs, the Longhorns' lineup was relentless, demonstrating their ability to score runs in various ways.

This impressive performance propelled Texas to a 10-0, run-rule victory.The arrival of new head coach Jim Schlossnagle and pitching coach Max Weiner has brought a new energy to the Longhorns' program. The pitching staff has been particularly impressive in the early season, with starters like Jared Spencer and Luke Harrison showcasing their potential. Schlossnagle's focus on pitching development appears to be paying off, giving the Longhorns a strong foundation for success.This win marked the end of a frustrating streak for the Longhorns, who had previously lost 12 consecutive games in Major League Baseball ballparks. The team finally broke the curse and can now look to build momentum as they return to their home stadium. The Longhorns will continue their weekend series against Ole Miss on Sunday, seeking their second straight victory and further solidifying their position as a contender.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TEXAS LONGHORNS BASEBALL OLE MISS MLB CURSE VICTORY LUKE HARRISON JIM SCHLOSSNAGLE MAX WEINER

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tre Johnson Leads Texas Longhorns to Thrilling Comeback Win Over Texas A&MTexas Longhorns freshman guard Tre Johnson scored a career-high 30 points, leading the team to a 70-69 victory over the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies. Johnson's performance, which included hitting all 10 of his free throws, made him the first Texas freshman to score 30+ points in a game since Kevin Durant in 2006-07. Coach Rodney Terry praised Johnson's ability to meet the high expectations he brought to Austin.

Read more »

Texas Longhorns Dominate Texas A&M in Lone Star ShowdownThe Texas Longhorns defeated the Texas A&M Aggies in the Lone Star Showdown with a score of 70-50. Senior point guard Rori Harmon led the way with a double-digit scoring performance. Madison Booker dominated with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Taylor Jones contributed defensively with three blocks. Texas out-rebounded, forced turnovers, and assisted on a high percentage of their shots.

Read more »

Texas Longhorns Extend Winning Streak With Victory Over Texas A&MThe fifth-ranked Texas Longhorns defeated Texas A&M 70-50 on Sunday, extending their winning streak to six games. Madison Booker led Texas with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Texas A&M, struggling with a season-long three-game losing streak, was missing leading scorer Aicha Coulibaly due to a season-ending knee injury.

Read more »

Former Texas Longhorns CB Kris Boyd Going Viral for Shoving CoachFormer Texas Longhorns cornerback Kris Boyd is under criticism for his sideline actions against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Read more »

Texas Longhorns Hire Former Ohio State Graduate Assistant as Linebacker CoachThe Texas Longhorns have hired former Ohio State graduate assistant, as their next outside linebacker coach. Clark, who spent the last two years as a defensive line graduate assistant for the Buckeyes, also boasts extensive experience training NFL defensive linemen.

Read more »

Texas Longhorns Baseball Bolstered by New Pitching Coach Max WeinerTexas Longhorns baseball has made a significant move to improve their pitching, hiring Max Weiner as their new pitching coach. Weiner, who previously held the same position at Texas A&M, brings his impressive track record of developing pitchers and fostering a winning culture. Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle is confident that Weiner's expertise will elevate the team's performance on the mound.

Read more »