Texas’ lieutenant governor race: What Vikki Goodwin’s declared victory could mean

Texas’ lieutenant governor race saw a major shake-up as Austin Democratic state Rep. Vikki Goodwin declared victory and Republican Dan Patrick conceded.

Vikki Goodwin declared victory over Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Tuesday to become the first Democratic lieutenant governor of Texas in 27 years, handedly dismissing an architect of the modern Texas Republican Party who pushed the state further right in his nearly two decades in public office.

Texas’ lieutenant governor race saw a major shake-up as Austin Democratic state Rep. Vikki Goodwin declared victory and Republican Dan Patrick conceded. The Associated Press’ unofficial count showed Goodwin with about 52 percent of the vote and Patrick with 46 percent. When she declared victory, Goodwin told supporters, “The people of Texas have spoken, and we made history.

Also read Vikki Goodwin defeats Dan Patrick to become Texas’ first Democratic lt. governor in 27 years

” She later added, “Republicans felt like they were invincible and entitled. We showed them that they are not. ”Patrick, conceding the race, said, “This was a wave election in Texas and across the country. Whether it was about affordability, gas prices, data centers, 765-kV lines, or any other issue important to them, I respect how the people voted.

It was a fair election, and I accept the majority will of the voters. ”Goodwin campaigned on public school funding, access to health care, and affordability. She also faced a major financial disadvantage. According to The Texas Tribune, Patrick outspent Goodwin nearly 26-to-one from July 1 through Sept. 24.

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At the end of that period, Patrick had about $24 million on hand, compared with about $643,000 for Goodwin. If the results hold, Goodwin would be the first Democrat to hold the lieutenant governor’s office in 27 years. The lieutenant governor presides over the Texas Senate, appoints senators to committees and helps shape the legislative agenda, giving the office significant influence over issues ranging from public school funding to health care and taxes.

Reaction poured in on CBS Austin Facebook posts, with some commenters celebrating and others lamenting the change. Oscar Cobos wrote, “Lieutenant Governor Vikki Goodwin! ” R.W. Hanson wrote, “Time to move.

” Beth McAvoy wrote, “Legalize cannabis in Texas! ” Another commenter pointed to Patrick’s stance on hemp and suggested voters had taken him up on his challenge to vote him out. Pat Ray wrote, “Remember when Dan Patrick said, 'If you don’t like my stance on hemp, you can vote me out of office'?

Well, it looks like that just happened” Goodwin has advocated regulating hemp-derived THC products rather than banning them outright, though any legislative changes would still require lawmakers’ approval. Talarico wins Texas Senate race, first statewide Democratic victory in over 30 years Democrat James Talarico holds a lead over Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton in Texas’ U.S. Senate race as results continue to come in.

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