Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick Backs Stripping Powers Before Democrat Takes Office

Dan Patrick backs removing many Texas Lieutenant Governor powers before Democrat Vikki Goodwin takes over the Senate, where Republicans keep a 19-12 majority.

Texas Republicans could strip many of the wide powers held by the Texas Lieutenant Governor before a Democrat described as far-left takes over the post. The outgoing officeholder, Dan Patrick, supports the move. Patrick made his case on the Mark Davis Show, arguing that the Senate should act before the next session begins.

The election results that set up the change were a major Democratic sweep in Texas. Democrats won every statewide office on the 2026 ballot, highlighted by James Talarico's defeat of Ken Paxton in the U.S. Senate race and Gina Hinojosa's defeat of three-term Gov. Greg Abbott. Democrats also flipped the Texas House of Representatives, gaining at least 19 seats with five others still uncalled.

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How the Texas Lieutenant Governor Powers Would Change

The Texas Lieutenant Governor is elected independently of the state governor. The officeholder presides over the Texas Senate and controls major levers of the chamber, including writing the state budget, deciding which bills come to the floor for votes, and appointing committees.

Patrick has endorsed removing many of these powers from his official capacity before the new Senate is sworn in next year. He said Texas Senate Republicans should vote to give a Republican Majority Leader the powers of the Lieutenant Governor, shifting control of the chamber's agenda away from the statewide office.

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Patrick grounded his argument in the structure of the Senate itself. He said the lieutenant governor derives power from the chamber, and that sixteen out of thirty-one senators, a simple majority, can change the rules.

Patrick Warns Republicans Against Giving Up the Majority

Patrick said his data showed that it would become tougher and tougher for Republicans to continue holding all the statewide offices. He added that the party can still hold those offices if it does things the right way.

Patrick argued that losing the governor's race, the lieutenant governor's race or the attorney general's race should not cause Republicans to give up their Senate majority. He pointed to the current Senate split of 19 Republicans and 12 Democrats and said the party is still the majority.

Patrick also noted that the last time the lieutenant governor and the Texas Senate were controlled by different parties was in 1997-98. In that period Republicans took over the chamber under Bob Bullock, a Democrat. Patrick said Republican senators were elected to represent the interests of their constituents as well.

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Impact on Texas Senate Control and Next Steps

The dispute centers on who controls the Texas Senate agenda, including which bills reach the floor and how committees are staffed. Patrick said Vikki Goodwin won the lieutenant governor race but does not have a majority on the floor.

For Texas voters, the outcome would determine whether budget writing and committee appointments stay with the Lieutenant Governor or move to a Republican Majority Leader chosen by the Senate. Patrick's proposal depends on a vote by Texas Senate Republicans before the new Senate is sworn in next year.