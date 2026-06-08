State representative James Talarico has received the endorsement of Texas lawyer Dan Cogdell for the US Senate seat currently held by Sen. John Cornyn. Cogdell defended Paxton in 2023 when he was impeached by the GOP-controlled Texas House of Representatives for allegedly accepting bribes from a campaign donor, and in a separate securities fraud case that began in 2015 and lasted nearly a decade. Cogdell stated that he thinks Paxton has lost sight of his core mission, which is to represent the people of Texas. Talarico is hoping to become the first Democrat to win a statewide election in Texas in over 30 years. Cogdell's endorsement is significant, as he had previously donated $6,500 to Paxton's Senate campaign last year, but turned around to give Talarico a $1,000 donation in March. Cogdell's change of heart may be due to his growing frustration with the state's current leadership, and his desire for a change in direction. Talarico has stated that he believes in unity over division, and that he knows how to assemble not only Democrats, but Independents and Republicans to work together to address the state's issues. Cogdell's endorsement is a significant boost to Talarico's campaign, and may help to flip the Senate seat blue this November. In related news, Common Dreams, an independent media outlet, is facing financial difficulties and is calling on its readers to support the organization with donations. The organization does not accept corporate advertising and has a paywall-free model, relying on donations from readers to stay afloat. The organization's founder has stated that it's never been this bad out there, and that the threats they face are intensifying. They are calling on readers to support the organization with donations to help keep them going.,

Texas lawyer Dan Cogdell has endorsed state representative James Talarico for the US Senate seat currently held by Sen. John Cornyn . Cogdell defended Paxton in 2023 when he was impeached by the GOP-controlled Texas House of Representatives for allegedly accepting bribes from a campaign donor, and in a separate securities fraud case that began in 2015 and lasted nearly a decade.

Cogdell stated that he thinks Paxton has lost sight of his core mission, which is to represent the people of Texas. Talarico is hoping to become the first Democrat to win a statewide election in Texas in over 30 years. Cogdell said he would represent a much-needed change.

He expressed frustration with the state's healthcare, education, and gun laws, saying that Texas is last in the country in healthcare, bottom for education, first in school shootings, and first in most uninsured. Talarico has been endorsed by a number of Democrats and independents, and has stated that his campaign is a people-powered movement that welcomes Republicans, Democrats, and independents alike.

Cogdell's endorsement is significant, as he had previously donated $6,500 to Paxton's Senate campaign last year, but turned around to give Talarico a $1,000 donation in March. Cogdell's change of heart may be due to his growing frustration with the state's current leadership, and his desire for a change in direction.

Talarico has stated that he believes in unity over division, and that he knows how to assemble not only Democrats, but Independents and Republicans to work together to address the state's issues. Cogdell's endorsement is a significant boost to Talarico's campaign, and may help to flip the Senate seat blue this November. In related news, Common Dreams, an independent media outlet, is facing financial difficulties and is calling on its readers to support the organization with donations.

The organization does not accept corporate advertising and has a paywall-free model, relying on donations from readers to stay afloat. The organization's founder has stated that it's never been this bad out there, and that the threats they face are intensifying. They are calling on readers to support the organization with donations to help keep them going.





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Texas US Senate James Talarico Dan Cogdell Ken Paxton John Cornyn Common Dreams Independent Media Outlet

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