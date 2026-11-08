Texas lawmakers prepare to file bills ahead of Governor-elect Hinojosa taking office in January

Starting Monday, Texas lawmakers can begin proposing new legislation for the next session. The 90th Texas legislative session begins in January, with Gina Hinojosa set to serve as governor.

Texas lawmakers will begin filing proposed legislation Monday ahead of the 90th Texas legislative session, which begins in January with a historic leadership change in the governor's office.

Democrat Gina Hinojosa is set to take office as governor, replacing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and marking a significant political shift for the state. State Rep. Jolanda Jones, a Democrat, said she and her team are ready to file legislation as soon as the filing window opens on Monday.

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One of Jones' priorities is a bill that Abbott vetoed in June. Previously introduced as House Bill 413, the legislation would address pretrial detention for people who cannot afford bond but have already spent the maximum amount of time in jail for the potential sentence they face.

"It is to get people out of jail, pre-trial, who cannot afford bond, but they've been in jail the maximum time for the sentence," Jones said. Jones said she also hopes lawmakers will address issues including school vouchers, reproductive rights and access to health care.

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"These are things that doesn't matter if you're in a big city, small town or suburbs. These are things that are good for all Texans," she said. The start of the filing period comes as Republicans assess the results of this week's midterm election, which could signal shifting priorities among Texas voters. Manvel Mayor Dan Davis, a Republican, said he believes voters want lawmakers to focus on everyday concerns rather than partisan political battles.

"This midterm election should be a message that the people have sent loud and clear. We want you to get back to the basics. We want you to focus on the day-to-day things that matter to us as Texans," Davis said. Davis said he and other local leaders will be paying close attention to the hundreds of proposals expected to come out of Austin.

"They don't care about what culture war is being fought. They don't care about the political dynamics of Austin. They care about health insurance, how they're going to pay their bills," he said. Despite their political differences, Jones and Davis said they hope lawmakers can find common ground during the upcoming session.

Jones said she is willing to work across party lines but wants to see that commitment reflected in lawmakers' actions.

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"I hope they will work with us and we can pass good legislation, but their actions will have to show me," she said. Current members of the Texas Legislature can begin filing bills at 8 a.m. on Monday. Newly elected lawmakers will be able to file legislation after they are sworn in on Jan. 12.1 hour ago