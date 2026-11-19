Eleven Texas members of Congress are asking the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general to investigate nearly $7.5 billion in border infrastructure contracts in and around the Big Bend region.

23 members of Congress, including eleven from Texas, are asking the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general to investigate nearly $7.5 billion in border infrastructure contracts in and around the Big Bend region, including Big Bend National Park.

In a letter dated Nov. 16, the lawmakers asked the watchdog to examine whether political influence played a role in choosing contractors, whether the contracts were properly competed, and whether the projects’ costs are justified by the region’s border activity. The letter says the Big Bend Sector covers 26% of the southern border but accounted for less than 1% of migrant apprehensions during the five-year period DHS cited to support the work. The Texas signers are Reps.

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Veronica Escobar, Lloyd Doggett, Greg Casar, Jasmine Crockett, Julie Johnson, Sylvia Garcia, Lizzie Fletcher, Vicente Gonzalez, Al Green, Joaquin Castro and Christian Menefee. They joined lawmakers from other states in seeking an independent review. The letter points to five contracts totaling nearly $7.5 billion and raises questions about political ties involving companies awarded the work. It also cites federal waivers affecting more than 500 miles of borderlands, including Big Bend Ranch State Park and privately owned land.

The lawmakers stressed that the concerns warrant investigation and do not, by themselves, prove the contracts were improperly awarded. Barnard Construction Chairman Tim Barnard and his wife donated approximately $1 million to a Trump campaign fundraising committee during the 2024 election cycle.

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Barnard Construction has subsequently received billions of dollars in border construction contracts, including a $1.6 billion contract for approximately 112 miles of border wall in New Mexico that was awarded without competitive bidding based on an asserted need for urgency,' the letter reads. Lawmakers asked for a response to the letter by November 27th, and called for the findings of any investigation to be made public.

Customs and Border Protection says it is not planning to build 30-foot steel bollard barriers inside Big Bend National Park, Big Bend Ranch State Park, or the Black Gap Wildlife Management Area. Instead, it says the national park area would get cameras and sensors, with about 17 miles of vehicle barriers in certain locations. The CBP website also says about 205 miles of detection technology in the Big Bend Sector will be deployed near the vehicle barriers.

"Taxpayers deserve confidence that decisions affecting it and the surrounding region— and billions of dollars in federal spending — are based on legitimate public needs rather than political influence or private advantage," the letter says.19-year-old may face aggravated assault charge after IH-37 crash injures two, police sayFemale officer killed, 2 others hospitalized in Loop 1604/ US 281 rolloverH-E-B handed out $1 million in surprise holiday help, giving 10,000 Texas shoppers $100 gift cards picked at random during its Home for the Holidays event, plus seasonal samples, family activities, and discounts. State alert issued for missing San Antonio man last seen near Alamo Ranch