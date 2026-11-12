Texas lawmakers are considering $1,500 household checks and here’s who qualifies

A bill would send a one-time $1,500 payment per Texas household, funded by the Rainy Day Fund. Here’s who could qualify and what’s next.

The funds would come from a portion of the money accumulated in the state fund known as the Rainy Day Fund. State Senator Roland Gutiérrez filed a bill to fulfill Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa’s campaign promise to provide a one-time payment of $1,500 to households across the state.

One of Hinojosa’s economic proposals was to ask the state Legislature to approve a one-time $1,500 rebate for every Texas household. Under her proposal, the money would come from a portion of the funds accumulated in the state’s Rainy Day Fund. SB 297 proposes a $1,500 payment per household, regardless of how many people live there. Each household could receive only one payment.

Also read San Antonio's Ready to Work program helps nearly 500 veterans find new careers

Under the proposed measure, an eligible household would be one whose primary residence is in Texas on January 1, 2027, and that is represented by someone at least 18 years old or an emancipated minor, provided they meet the state’s verification requirements. Eligibility would not depend on income, homeownership, property tax payments, employment, receipt of public benefits, or filing a federal tax return.

Advertisement

The money would not be a loan and would not have to be repaid, except in cases of fraud or duplicate payments. To fund the program, SB 297 proposes allocating $17 billion from the Texas Economic Stabilization Fund during the two-year fiscal period ending August 31, 2029. No. The measure is currently a bill introduced on November 9, 2026.

It still needs to pass through a committee and be debated in the Texas Legislature, which will convene on January 12, 2027.