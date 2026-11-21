Rep. John Bucy III reintroduces legislation to end capital punishment in Texas as Democrats win governorship and legislature, aiming to reverse decades of execution history.

Representative John Bucy III of Austin, a Democratic legislator in Texas, has filed new legislation this month to completely abolish the death penalty in the state. This legislative effort marks a significant shift in the political landscape of Texas, which has historically been the most active execution state in the United States. The bill represents a renewed push to end capital punishment, building on previous attempts that failed to gain traction under different political leadership.

New Democratic Control Opens Legislative Path

Representative John Bucy III filed the proposal following a historic election cycle that resulted in Democrats taking control of the Texas state government for the first time in over thirty years. The political shift includes the election of Democrat Gina Hinojosa as governor and new legislative majorities that will take office in January. Bucy stated that the changed political environment provides a unique opportunity to have a serious conversation about ending what he describes as an inhumane practice.

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The Texas Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, led by Executive Director Kristin Houlé Cuellar, expressed hope that the new leadership would signal a move toward a more compassionate and transparent criminal legal system. Advocates argue that the recent elections have delivered a clear chance for state and local leaders to reassess their approach to capital punishment and pursue viable alternatives.

Legislative History and Procedural Context

This new bill is identical to a proposal previously introduced by Representative John Bucy III as House Bill 454 during the 2025 legislative session. In that earlier instance, the measure was referred to the House Criminal Jurisprudence Committee but never received a committee hearing. The failure of the previous bill to advance highlights the procedural hurdles that advocates now hope to overcome with the new Democratic majority.

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Representative John Bucy III emphasized that the departure of Governor Greg Abbott creates a real opportunity to begin governing the state in a way that reflects Texas values of compassion, justice, and respect for human life. He described the death penalty as a cruel and archaic practice that does not contribute to the safety of Texas residents. The new legislative session offers a chance to revive the debate that was previously stalled.

Recent Execution Sparks Advocacy Urgency

The introduction of the abolition bill comes just one day after Texas carried out the execution of Reinaldo Dennes, a 70-year-old inmate convicted in the 1996 killing of Houston diamond dealer Janos Szucs. The timing of the legislation and the recent execution has intensified calls for reform from religious leaders and criminal justice advocates. Rev. Jeff Hood, who served as Dennes' spiritual adviser, urged Governor Gina Hinojosa to use the powers available to her office to slow the pace of executions.

Rev. Jeff Hood declined to discuss ongoing conversations with representatives of the incoming administration but stated that he does not expect widespread commutations when Governor Gina Hinojosa takes office. He expressed strong dissatisfaction with the current system, telling Newsweek that the era of lies and rapid executions is about to end. Hood insisted that there must be accountability for the types of events that have characterized recent execution procedures.

Historical Execution Data and National Impact

Texas holds a stark position in the history of capital punishment in the United States. From 1982 through 2025, the state executed 596 people, accounting for roughly 37 percent of executions nationwide during that period. The addition of nine more executions in 2026 has brought the state's modern-era total to 605 executions. This data underscores the significant impact that any potential policy change in Texas would have on national trends regarding the death penalty.

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The pace of executions varied significantly across different gubernatorial administrations. Texas executed 50 people during the tenure of former Democratic Governor Ann Richards in the 1990s. The rate increased substantially under Republican Governor George W. Bush, who set a single-year record of 40 executions in 2000. His successor, Republican Governor Rick Perry, presided over 279 executions during more than 14 years in office, averaging about 20 annually.

The execution rate has slowed under the administration of Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Texas executed 85 people during his tenure, which averages to roughly seven executions per year. Furthermore, the broader use of capital punishment has declined, with new death sentences falling from a high of 48 in 1999 to an average of fewer than four annually over the last decade. Despite these trends, experts caution that abolishing the death penalty remains a long shot, even with the new Democratic control.