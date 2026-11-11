Texas lawmaker proposes bills on cancer care, college athlete pay and struggling small towns

Texas state Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins filed bills addressing breast cancer care, college athlete NIL protections, and support for economically struggling small towns while lawmakers prepare to pass a balanced budget.

Texas lawmakers’ top priority when they return to Austin will be passing a balanced budget, but state Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins is also pushing several bills she says could affect families, students and communities statewide.

The Democrat who covers District 120 has filed several bills this week. Some bills seek to help breast cancer patients afford wigs; add protections for college athletes earning money through name, image and likeness deals; and create support for small towns facing economic hardship. HB 250 would help breast cancer patients obtain wigs by seeking an insurance contribution of up to $100.

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“You know, a woman’s hair is her pride and joy, right? And a lot of times folks can’t afford it,” Gervin-Hawkins said.

“So we have leg prostheses, we have hand prostheses. We have all of that; why not a wig? ” Gervin-Hawkins is also looking at the rapidly changing landscape of college athletics. Under NIL rules, student-athletes can be paid for use of their name, image and likeness.

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Coaches have told her the system has become difficult to manage, with agents discussing million-dollar contracts with 17-year-old students. She said she is concerned about young athletes making major financial decisions before they are ready, especially if their sports careers do not lead to long-term earnings.

“I believe some of that money needs to go into a trust fund until they either graduate college or reach a certain age, whichever comes first,” Gervin-Hawkins said. “So I’m a big believer we can do things. I’m not a no; it’s a how. We have to do it responsibly.

” Another bill, HB 187 , from Gervin-Hawkins would focus on small municipalities. The proposal would create a grant program to help towns dealing with economic challenges, including communities that are losing young residents who move elsewhere for work or school. Some lawmakers have proposed raising the minimum wage to up to $17 from $7.25. Gervin-Hawkins says something has to be done to help families with the rising costs, but this would put a burden on small businesses.

Lawmakers are also expected to take up broader statewide issues, including data centers, affordability and public education funding. The 90th legislative session begins Jan. 12, when lawmakers will start debating the budget and other bills that could become state law.