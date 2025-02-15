Texas Lawmaker Challenges Bexar County's Use of Speed Camera System

A state representative has introduced a bill to halt the use of a controversial LIDAR speed camera system in Bexar County, citing concerns about its legality, potential danger to drivers, and prioritization of revenue over safety.

A state lawmaker has filed a bill to challenge the use of a controversial camera system used to catch speeders in Bexar County , Texas . The bill, introduced Thursday by state Rep. Briscoe Cain, (R) Texas HD 128, of Baytown, aims to put the brakes on the use of LIDAR cameras in Bexar County and similar technologies.

Cain argues that the camera, which can scan up to five lanes of traffic simultaneously, takes pictures of drivers and license plates of speeding vehicles, issuing tickets by mail without any direct interaction with law enforcement. He expresses concerns about the legality of the system, citing a 2019 law that outlawed red light cameras. While Bexar County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy, Vojvodich, maintains that the portable LIDAR camera used in Bexar County is not subject to the 2019 law because it is not affixed to a red light, he acknowledges the public outcry and plans to introduce new legislation (HB 2810) to address any potential loopholes. Vojvodich defends the use of the camera system, stating that it has detected over 47,000 drivers, with approximately 4,000 flagged for exceeding the speed limit. He emphasizes that the system's primary goal is to reduce fatalities and injuries, which have been increasing despite past efforts.Cain, however, contends that the LIDAR camera, which flashes whenever a vehicle exceeds the speed limit, can be a dangerous distraction, potentially leading to drivers slamming on their brakes or engaging in more dangerous driving maneuvers. He cites studies that show an increase in fatalities around these cameras, accusing cities and governments of prioritizing revenue over lives. Vojvodich refutes this claim, asserting that issuing speeding tickets is not a money grab and that the loudest complaints come from those receiving tickets. Despite the controversy, Vojvodich plans to seek support for the use of the LIDAR camera system among other state legislators.





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SPEED CAMERAS LEGISLATION SAFETY CONCERNS BEXAR COUNTY TEXAS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bexar County asks state for $60M for State Hospital renovationThe county is asking state legislators to spend $60 million to renovate seven state hospital buildings, creating up to 336 mental health beds for jail inmates.

Read more »

Bexar County Sheriff's Office Arrests Suspect in Multi-State Human Smuggling RingAbelardo Herrera, 30, was arrested by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) in connection with multiple human smuggling operations across Texas. The investigation revealed Herrera's involvement in smuggling at least 52 migrants, including incidents in Laredo, Fisher Road, and a June 2024 operation involving a hidden compartment on a flatbed trailer.

Read more »

Bexar County wants $60M from state to repurpose old mental health hospitalIt’s unclear whether the county, state or some other entity would operate the facility, which could cost $25 million in the first year.

Read more »

Bexar County Sheriff's Office found in compliance after recent state inspectionSAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has given an update regarding the status of the jail and its most recent inspection.The state told BCSO official

Read more »

Her Body Was 126 Degrees After She Died, Bexar County Medical Examiner Blames DrugsJessica Witzel’s autopsy report raises an important question: How many other heat-related deaths among unhoused residents are being erased by the failure to collect and report accurate data on climate-related mortality?

Read more »

Man shot, killed in northeast Bexar County identifiedThe Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified John Leonard, 39, as the victim of a fatal shooting in northeast Bexar County. Deputies responded to a shooting call on Tuesday night and found Leonard with multiple gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made, and BCSO is asking for any information about the shooting.

Read more »