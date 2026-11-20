Texas officials have initiated the state's first risk-limiting audit for the US Senate race, using paper ballots to verify James Talarico's victory over Ken Paxton amid mixed reactions from experts.

Texas election officials have officially launched the state's first risk-limiting audit, marking a significant milestone in post-election verification procedures. This post-election review is designed to verify the outcome of a statewide race by utilizing randomly selected paper ballots rather than relying solely on electronic tallies. The initiative coincides with broader national trends in election security and follows a five-year period of pilot programs and legislative preparation.

Legal Framework and Audit Mechanics

The audit is the first held under a law passed by the Texas Legislature in 2021, known as Senate Bill 598. This legislation mandated the Secretary of State to develop procedures for statistically verifying election outcomes using physical ballots. The measure became mandatory for statewide elections held after August 31, 2026, following extensive pilot phases that allowed administrators to refine the process. The Texas Secretary of State's office notes that this method is already used in 16 other states, making Texas part of a growing cohort of jurisdictions adopting this specific audit type.

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The process began with a random selection of ballots generated using publicly observable procedures, specifically the roll of 20 10-sided dice. Counties are currently spending this week manually reviewing these selected ballots and comparing them to the reported results. If the sample provides sufficient statistical confidence that the outcome is correct, the audit concludes. If the initial sample does not provide enough confidence, additional ballots can be examined, and a full hand recount may ultimately be ordered if necessary under Texas law.

Senate Race Context and Statistical Results

One of the primary races being audited is the Texas Senate race, where Democrat James Talarico defeated Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton by approximately 1.19 million votes. This margin represents a victory of about 12 percentage points. The audit is not a recount prompted by allegations of fraud or evidence of errors but is intended to provide statistical evidence that the reported outcome matches the votes cast by Texans. Neither James Talarico nor Ken Paxton has made a public comment regarding the audit, despite outreach from reporters seeking their perspectives on the verification process.

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The audit covers outcomes in statewide contests, aiming to ensure that the final certified results reflect the actual will of the electorate. Robert Howden, Texas Secretary of State, emphasized that Texans deserve to know their elections are secure and that their votes are counted accurately. He highlighted that the state now has multiple checks and balances, including this new method to verify results after an election has concluded.

Stakeholder Positions and Expert Debate

Reactions to the audit have been mixed, reflecting broader debates about election security standards. Christina Adkins, director of elections for the Office of the Texas Secretary of State, expressed excitement about finally kicking off the program after five years of piloting. She stated that the team is eager to implement the process for the first time in a mandatory statewide context, viewing it as a standard procedural step rather than an extraordinary measure.

However, some conservative figures have criticized the scope of the audit. Former CBS correspondent Lara Logan described the risk-limiting audit as worse than useless in a post on X. She argued that Republicans who won their races in Texas should be calling for a full 100 percent paper audit instead of a risk-limiting one that only examines a fraction of the votes. Logan also called for an investigation to verify the legitimacy of voters who cast ballots in the midterms, suggesting a digital canvas to compare databases.

Conservative activist and podcaster Joe Oltmann also criticized the Texas review as inadequate. He stated that a dice roll is not an audit and urged officials to hand count the whole race and publish every chain of custody record. These criticisms contrast with the views of election experts, who generally regard risk-limiting audits as one of the strongest methods available for confirming election outcomes without the time and expense of recounting every vote.

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Public Impact and Future Transparency

The introduction of statewide risk-limiting audits in Texas is intended to strengthen public confidence by providing an independent review of paper ballots. Supporters argue that this method offers an additional layer of accountability and transparency into the electoral process. Robert Howden described the addition of these audits as an important milestone for Texas elections, noting that it gives voters greater assurance in the integrity of their ballots.

Texas law requires the Secretary of State to make the results of the audit publicly available within days of its completion. Officials stated that these results will be posted on the website of the Texas Secretary of State's office. This transparency is a key component of the audit's design, allowing the public and experts to verify the findings independently. The audit process serves as a modern evolution of previous forms of election audits in Texas, which included local hand-count reviews of selected precincts and broader county audits examining election administration practices.