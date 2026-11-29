Five-star point guard Beckham Black, the top recruit in the Class of 2027, committed to Texas on Saturday.

Five-star point guard Beckham Black, the top recruit in the Class of 2027, committed to Texas on Saturday. Black, a senior at Southeastern Prep Academy in Orlando, Fla.

, will join Marcus Spears Jr. in Austin. Spears was the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2027 and committed to Texas in July, then reclassified for the Class of 2026 and enrolled at Texas, where the 6-foot-9 forward plays for the current squad. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Black is the No. 1 player in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

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He took official visits to Texas, Arkansas, Georgetown, Florida, North Carolina and Southern California and was recruited by many more programs.