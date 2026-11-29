Texas lands commitment from No. 1 prospect Beckham Black
Five-star point guard Beckham Black, the top recruit in the Class of 2027, committed to Texas on Saturday.
Five-star point guard Beckham Black, the top recruit in the Class of 2027, committed to Texas on Saturday. Black, a senior at Southeastern Prep Academy in Orlando, Fla.
, will join Marcus Spears Jr. in Austin. Spears was the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2027 and committed to Texas in July, then reclassified for the Class of 2026 and enrolled at Texas, where the 6-foot-9 forward plays for the current squad. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Black is the No. 1 player in the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He took official visits to Texas, Arkansas, Georgetown, Florida, North Carolina and Southern California and was recruited by many more programs.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at AOL Lifestyle
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News