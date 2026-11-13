Texas Killer John Allen Rubio Executed for Murder of Three Children

John Allen Rubio, 46, was executed by lethal injection in Texas for the 2003 murders of his three children, whom he killed believing they were demonically possessed. Before his death, he claimed God forgave him and offered thanks to his family and prison staff.

A deranged Texas killer claimed God forgave him minutes before he was executed Thursday for the horrifying slayings of his three children over two decades ago, authorities said.

John Allen Rubio, 46, was executed by lethal injection at 6:47 p.m. at the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville — 23 years after he brutally stabbed and decapitated his infant daughter andBefore he was executed, Rubio thanked his family for their “love and understanding” and insisted he was “not the same person I once was,” following a brief prayer from a spiritual adviser. KRGV The killer dad also offered love to prison staff and his common-law wife and the mother of the three children, Angela Camacho, who is serving life in prison for her part in the stomach-churning murders.

Also read John Rubio Scheduled for Execution in First of Two Upcoming Texas Death Penalties

“I can’t change the past, but I can tell you my life is going to be over,” he continued, adding, “but that’s not going to make you happy. ”“I’m going to be with my kids in a little bit,” he said.

“I’m ready to go to heaven to be with my Lord and Savior. ” After the injection, Rubio began to snore before lying motionless. He was declared dead 21 minutes later by a physician. Family handoutFamily handout Julissa Angela Quezada, 3, appears in an undated family photo before she was killed on March 11, 2003.

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Rubio and Camacho stabbed and decapitated 3-year-old Julissa Angela Quezada, 14-month-old John Esteban Rubio and 2-month-old Mary Jane Rubio inside their squalid, windowless apartment in 2003. Rubio, whom defense experts claimed had schizophrenia, said he killed his kids because he believed they were demonically possessed. Rubio, whom defense experts claimed had schizophrenia, said he killed his kids because he believed they were demonically possessed.

Angela Camacho, during a 2007 interview, is serving life in prison for her part in the stomach-churning murders. Rubio beat his initial 2003 conviction after an appeals court tossed it over improperly admitted evidence in 2007 — but after a second trial in 2010, he was found guilty and sentenced to death. Defense lawyers pointed to his traumatic childhood — marred by violent, “toxic” parents, drug abuse and prostitution — claiming it left him mentally stunted.

The couple’s two oldest children were not biologically Rubio’s, but he treated them as if they were his own, according to the Associated Press. The family’s apartment building, where the shocking murders took place, was later demolished and turned into a community garden. John Allen Rubio was pronounced dead after being executed by lethal injection on Nov. 12, 2026. Family handoutFamily handout Julissa Angela Quezada, 3, appears in an undated family photo before she was killed on March 11, 2003.

Rubio, whom defense experts claimed had schizophrenia, said he killed his kids because he believed they were demonically possessed. Angela Camacho, during a 2007 interview, is serving life in prison for her part in the stomach-churning murders.