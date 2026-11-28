The Texas Longhorns ended the 2026 regular season on a high note, pulling off a 16-6 road win over the Texas A&M Aggies that was anything but a barn-burner. Wit

Nov 27, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian celebrates after a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field.

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Longhorns also clinched a bit of college football history with the victory at Kyle Field: Texas is the first team in the AP Poll era since 1936 to pick up wins in Knoxville, Tennessee, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and College Station, Texas, in one season.to open up SEC play. The Longhorns benefited from Tennessee's indecision at the quarterback spot, with the Volunteers starting true freshman Faizon Brandon before he was truly ready.

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Running back Raleek Brown scored two touchdowns to go along with a 2/2 field goal performance from Gianni Spetic.by handing them a fourth loss of the season. Brown played a big role in that game as well, scoring on the game-winning play with a swing route from pre-snap motion with three seconds left on the clock. Kiffin claims he had nightmares about that play for the next week.