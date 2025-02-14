Texas Judge Halts New York Doctor's Telemedicine Abortion Services

A Texas judge ruled that a New York doctor cannot provide abortion care to people in Texas via telemedicine, escalating the conflict between states with conflicting abortion laws. The ruling stems from a lawsuit by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against Dr. Margaret Carpenter, who allegedly prescribed abortion-inducing drugs to a woman in Texas. The judge's decision highlights the growing legal battles over abortion access in the US.

Mifepristone is one of the medications a New York abortion provider, Dr. Margaret Carpenter, is accused of prescribing to a Texas woman to end her pregnancy. A Texas judge ruled that Dr. Carpenter must stop providing abortion care to people in Texas via telemedicine, marking the latest development in an ongoing battle between conflicting laws in numerous U.S. states. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Dr.

Carpenter in December, alleging that she violated Texas abortion law by prescribing abortion-inducing drugs to a woman in Collin County. According to the lawsuit, the woman used the medications mifepristone and misoprostol to terminate her pregnancy, which the biological father learned of after the abortion. Texas has a total abortion ban, with a narrow exception to protect the life and major bodily functions of the mother. It is also illegal to ship abortion medication by mail in the state. New York, however, passed a “shield law” in 2023 intended to protect abortion providers from prosecution originating from states where abortion is illegal. Several other states, including Colorado and Washington, have passed similar laws. Dr. Carpenter works for multiple organizations that provide telemedicine abortion services and is the cofounder of the Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine, a group that supports access to abortion medication from states that have shield laws. Judge Bryan Gantt of Collin County signed a default judgment against Dr. Carpenter Thursday, noting that the defendant did not appear for a hearing scheduled in the case on Wednesday. Gantt’s ruling also held that Dr. Carpenter violated Texas law by practicing medicine in the state without an appropriate license, as well as Texas’ specific abortion statutes, and “that an unborn child died as a result of these violations.” The judge’s order permanently bars Dr. Carpenter from prescribing abortion pills in Texas. She is also ordered to pay a $100,000 penalty, along with the plaintiff’s legal fees. When Paxton initially filed the lawsuit in December, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signaled her intention to test the shield law’s muster. If New York resists Texas’ attempts to enforce Judge Gantt’s ruling, it could cue a higher court to step in. “Make no mistake: I will do everything in my power to enforce the laws of New York State,” Hochul said in December. Meanwhile, another challenge to New York’s shield law is ongoing from Louisiana in a case which also targets Dr. Carpenter.





