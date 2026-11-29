The sport's annual showcase of some of its most intense rivalries did not disappoint in the postgame troll department.

It was always a safe bet that rivalry weekend in college football would come with some online ribbing. Earning bragging rights is one thing, but who would turn down the chance to rub some salt into the wound of an annual rival afterward?

-- it was time for a quick troll on social media. A simple caption on a "Horns win" graphic did the trick: "Silencedthe 12th Man," referencing the Aggies' raucous home support at Kyle Field. Plenty of other teams took the opportunity to take aim at their rivals in Week 13.

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Here are the top trolls from around college football.in Columbus, shutting out the Wolverines and finding the end zone at least once in every quarter en route to their largest margin of victory in the series' history. Ohio State didn't even need to wait until the game concluded to troll its visiting rivals. Up 38-0 in the fourth quarter, the Ohio Stadium speakers blasted "Mr. Brightside," a cheeky nod to the Michigan Stadium staple.