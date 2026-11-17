The State Commission on Judicial Conduct warned Harris County District Judge Nathan Milliron for failing to be patient, dignified and courteous in three incidents, including a viral March 26 confrontation with an IT worker.

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct issued a public warning to Harris County District Judge Nathan Milliron on Friday for three separate incidents of misconduct that occurred between February and March.

This disciplinary action directly addresses the widely circulated viral video from March 26, where Milliron aggressively berated an IT technician over a false alarm regarding courtroom audio equipment. The commission ruled that his conduct during this episode, along with two other conflicts, failed to uphold the dignity expected of a sitting judge.

Also read Harris County district judge Nathan Milliron publicly warned over viral courtroom confrontations

In the viral clip, Milliron is seen shouting at the IT worker before kicking him out of the courtroom and calling for his supervisor. The technician had jokingly indicated the issue was resolved, but the judge continued his verbal attack, casting public discredit on the judiciary in the process.

The warning also cited Milliron's unprofessional language in emails and texts sent to the District Clerk's Office. He reportedly called Civil Court Supervisor Lisa Cooper a subordinate and demanded she perform her duties, claiming she had a thin skin regarding her position. His staff has since disputed his characterization of these internal communications.

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A third incident involved a clash with attorney Stacie Augustine on March 3, when Milliron ordered her bailiff to remove her from the courtroom. He refused to let her co-counsel speak and threatened to handcuff him after Augustine attempted to address a proposed order containing sanctions. He also accused attorney Stafford of improper communication, though Stafford dismissed the claim and skipped the hearing.

Milliron told the commission he mistakenly believed Stafford had an active matter in the court and viewed the message as an attempt at improper contact. He stated he respects the commission's warning and looks forward to serving the people of Harris County, though his elected status shields him from immediate local disciplinary action.

The public warning leaves Milliron with a formal record of misconduct that could influence future elections or state-level investigations. The commission retains the authority to investigate complaints against sitting judges, even if local administrators cannot remove him from office.

This case has sparked significant debate about judicial conduct and accountability in Texas courts. Observers note that the viral nature of the IT worker incident amplified scrutiny on Milliron's courtroom management style.

Legal professionals in Harris County have expressed concern over the behavior, with dozens of lawyers showing solidarity during the Stafford hearing. The incident highlights ongoing tensions between elected judges and court staff regarding workplace respect and procedural fairness.

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The commission's decision marks a rare public reprimand for a Texas judge in recent memory. It serves as a stark reminder that elected officials remain subject to professional oversight despite their political status.

Milliron's case now joins a growing list of judicial conduct issues being reviewed by state authorities. The public warning may impact his standing among constituents and peers as he continues his term in Harris County.

The incident also draws attention to the broader challenges of maintaining decorum in high-pressure judicial environments. Tech support staff and courtroom personnel often face significant stress, making professional conduct all the more critical.

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct emphasized that all judges must maintain patience and courtesy at all times. Milliron's failure to do so has resulted in a documented reprimand that will remain part of his judicial record.