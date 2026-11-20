Reinaldo Dennes, a Texas inmate convicted of capital murder, endured a 63-minute execution as prison staff struggled to establish intravenous access, leading to multiple attempts and complaints of severe pain.

A Texas inmate’s execution lasted more than an hour Thursday as prison staff struggled to find suitable veins for a lethal injection, with the condemned man repeatedly complaining of severe pain before being pronounced dead.

Reinaldo Dennes, who was convicted of capital murder in the 1996 killing of Houston diamond dealer Janos Szucs, repeatedly cried out during the procedure at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, according to The Associated Press. The procedure lasted 63 minutes from the time Dennes was strapped to the gurney until its completion, as prison staff struggled to find suitable veins for the intravenous needles used to administer pentobarbital.

Also read Texas inmate 'excited' for death as Florida set to reach execution record

Texas inmate Reinaldo Dennes endured a 63-minute execution as staff struggled to find a suitable vein for the lethal injection. Dennes repeatedly complained of pain after Thursday’s procedure began, groaning and calling out to God, according to witnesses cited by The AP.

“I don’t think this is normal. Take me, father. Don’t let me suffer like this. C’mon,” he added.

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Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson Amanda Hernandez said all procedures were followed appropriately but acknowledged that staff made multiple unsuccessful attempts to establish IV access before placing needles in Dennes’ left foot and the left side of his neck. Hernandez said she did not know how many attempts were unsuccessful but maintained that the locations ultimately used complied with the state’s execution procedures.

She also suggested that Dennes may have exaggerated his discomfort, noting that he complained of pain before the drugs began flowing and in areas where no IV had been placed. According to The AP, when asked whether Dennes was faking his pain, she replied, “I think, yeah, there were allegations. … There was nothing abnormal on our part. ”.

It’s also not the first time we’ve had an inmate make allegations of pain immediately,” Hernandez said. Overton’s execution marked Florida’s 20th of the year, a state record, according to the AP. Texas inmate Reinaldo Dennes endured a 63-minute execution as staff struggled to find a suitable vein for the lethal injection.