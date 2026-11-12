Texas Individual Income Tax Change Requires Voter Approval

Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa opposes a state income tax, but changing the ban requires legislative supermajority and voter approval per Proposition 4. Explore the constitutional hurdles facing Texas tax policy.

As Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa prepares to assume office in Texas, speculation regarding a potential shift in the state's fiscal landscape has intensified among residents. This renewed debate stems largely from recent reports concerning Hinojosa's proposal to distribute one thousand five hundred dollar checks to Texas households using funds from the state's Rainy Day Fund.

Concerns about affordability have prompted some citizens to question whether this new leadership might eventually pave the way for an individual income tax. However, imposing such a tax is not a simple policy shift and would require overcoming significant constitutional and legislative barriers established by current law.

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Proposition 4 Constitutional Barriers

Texas voters approved Proposition 4 in 2019, a constitutional amendment that explicitly prohibits the state from imposing an individual income tax. This amendment means that lawmakers cannot simply pass a standard bill to establish a new income tax under the existing Texas Constitution. The proposal has long been a defining feature of the state, contributing to its appeal for residents relocating from high-tax states.

Rebecca Trahan, who returned to Texas from California in 2019 after twenty-one years, cites affordability as a primary reason for her move. She observed that people were living better and could buy more with their money in Texas compared to California. However, following recent Democratic victories in major statewide races, she now worries that the political shift could gradually increase the cost of living and alter the tax environment.

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Legislative Supermajority Requirement

To remove the constitutional prohibition on an individual income tax, the Texas Legislature must first propose a constitutional amendment. This proposal requires approval from at least two-thirds of both the Texas House of Representatives and the Texas Senate. With all seats filled, this threshold mandates support from at least one hundred of the one hundred fifty House members and twenty-one of the thirty-one senators.

This high bar ensures that any attempt to alter the state's tax structure must have broad bipartisan support. Without achieving this supermajority vote in both chambers, the constitutional ban on an individual income tax remains intact, regardless of the governor's stance or legislative priorities.

Approval from Texas Voters Required

Even if the proposed amendment clears both legislative chambers, it does not take effect immediately. The amendment must then go before Texas voters in a constitutional amendment election. A majority of the voters participating in that specific election must approve the change for it to pass.

This step places the final decision directly in the hands of the electorate rather than appointed officials. It ensures that any fundamental change to the state's taxation system reflects the will of the majority of Texas voters at the ballot box, adding another layer of difficulty to the process.

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Gina Hinojosa Position on Taxes

Despite the ongoing concerns among some residents, Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has publicly stated that she opposes a state income tax. In one of her campaign advertisements, she emphasized that Texans work harder than anyone, which is why the constitution bans an individual income tax. She reiterated her opposition to such a tax, aligning her position with the current constitutional framework.

Hinojosa's transition team has also launched a new website and resume portal for the incoming administration. Her plans include distributing one thousand five hundred dollar checks, focusing on data centers, and addressing Medicaid issues. These initiatives have been highlighted as part of her economic strategy for Texas, distinct from raising broad-based income taxes.

Future Impact and Resident Concerns

For residents like Rebecca Trahan, the possibility of higher taxes remains a significant concern as Texas prepares for a change in leadership. She noted that some friends who relocated from other states have expressed similar worries about the direction of state politics. Trahan questioned whether they moved to Texas specifically to avoid blue states and high taxes, only to face similar challenges.

While Trahan is willing to give the incoming administration a chance, she has not ruled out leaving Texas if she becomes unhappy with the state's political direction. Removing the constitutional prohibition would not automatically establish an income tax, as lawmakers would still need to pass separate legislation creating the tax and detailing its collection. Until then, the ban remains a protected part of Texas law.