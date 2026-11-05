Texas Nationalist Movement Claims Democratic Sweep Creates Path for 2027 Independence Referendum

Daniel Miller of the Texas Nationalist Movement argues that the 2024 Democratic sweep in Texas creates a legislative path for a TEXIT referendum in November 2027, despite current party opposition.

The Texas Nationalist Movement is rebranding its political strategy following the historic 2024 midterm elections, asserting that the Democratic sweep of Texas state offices actually strengthens the case for Texan independence. Daniel Miller, the leader of the organization, published an analysis in the Texian Partisan arguing that the shift in power from Republicans to Democrats removes the primary legislative blockers to a sovereignty referendum. Miller contends that the previous Republican majority, which had consistently blocked such measures for years, is no longer in control of the key committees that stifle progress.

Historic election results delivered on Tuesday saw Democrats take full control of the Texas House of Representatives for the first time since 2000. This decisive outcome ended more than two decades of Republican dominance in the lower chamber of the state legislature. Final vote counts are still being finalized, but projections from The Texas Tribune indicate that Democrats flipped at least 14 seats to secure their majority. The party is expected to gain a total of 21 seats, marking a significant realignment of political power in the Lone Star State.

Also read Early 2024 House Results Signal Democratic Wave Potential in Virginia and Florida

Gina Hinojosa was elected as the next governor of Texas, defeating the long-serving incumbent Greg Abbott in a closely watched race. Hinojosa secured 52.8 percent of the vote against Abbott's 45.7 percent, making her the first Hispanic governor in the state's history. This victory represented a notable deviation from the 2024 presidential election results in the same state, where Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris by a margin of 56.1 percent to 42.5 percent.

In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton with 55.1 percent of the vote to Paxton's 43 percent. This victory marks the first time a Democrat has been elected to the Senate from Texas since Lloyd Bentsen won his seat in 1988. Down-ballot Democrats also achieved comprehensive wins in the elections for lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, railroad commissioner, land commissioner, and agricultural commissioner.

Miller published an article to outline his perspective, stating that no organization in Texas is in a better position to advance its goals following this election cycle. He emphasized that while the election changed who holds administrative power in Austin, it did not change the fundamental ownership of the state by its people. Miller highlighted the substantial support base for the movement, noting that more than 700,000 Texans have signed up as members. He pointed out that this membership number exceeds the winning margin in 16 of the 18 statewide races that took place on Tuesday.

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Miller directly challenged the newly elected governor, Gina Hinojosa, by questioning her hesitation to support a sovereignty vote. He noted that she previously demanded a popular vote on education vouchers and challenged Abbott's office by asking what they were afraid of. On the issue of independence, Miller is asking Governor Hinojosa the exact same question. He argues that if she believes in giving the people a voice on school vouchers, she should apply that same logic to a referendum on state sovereignty.

The core of Miller's argument rests on the specific legislative history of independence referendums in the state. Under the previous Republican majority in the Texas House, legislation calling for a referendum was buried twice, specifically in 2021 and 2023. Both pieces of legislation failed to advance past the committee stage in the state legislature, effectively killing any momentum for the cause. Miller asserts that this specific obstructionist tactic is now gone with the change in party control over the House committees.

The Texas Nationalist Movement is now calling for state lawmakers to introduce legislation that would allow a referendum on Texan independence to take place in November 2027. Miller outlined the procedural steps required to achieve this goal in the new legislative environment. He noted that on January 12, 2027, a new Democratic majority will elect a Speaker, who will then name the committee chairs. This change in leadership structure is critical for moving any independence-focused bills forward.

In the Senate, the lieutenant governor holds significant power over committees and referrals based on rules adopted by senators on the first day of the session. With a Republican Senate and a Democratic lieutenant governor, these rules are now subject to change and negotiation. Miller believes this unique dynamic creates a viable path for passing independence legislation that was previously blocked by a unified Republican majority. The split power structure in the upper chamber may allow for compromises that were impossible before.

Miller also noted that nine Texas House Republicans who signed the Texas First Pledge appear on track to secure re-election. This pledge vows to support an independence referendum and prioritize Texas over any other entity or nation. Their continued presence in the legislature could provide additional support for the movement's legislative goals in the upcoming session. These conservative lawmakers may find common cause with the nationalist movement despite the broader Democratic shift.

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There is a clear divergence between the Texas Nationalist Movement and the current Democratic leadership regarding state sovereignty. While some Texas Republicans have historically flirted with Texan nationalism, including adding an independence referendum to the Texas GOP policy platform in 2022, Democrats have largely rejected the idea. A 2021 report from The Dallas Observer noted that most new TNM recruits come from conservative or libertarian backgrounds rather than liberal ones.

Statewide Texas Democratic candidates and lawmakers have shown little interest in Texan independence as a political platform. Of the 32 state-wide candidates listed as signatories of the Texas First Pledge, all but two are Republicans. No Democrats have signed the pledge, indicating a strong partisan divide on the issue of secession or sovereignty. This lack of support from the party that now holds power poses a strategic challenge for the movement.

Gilberto Hinojosa, the chair of the Texas Democratic Party, previously condemned legislation introduced by the Republican legislature that called for an independence vote. He characterized the Republican secession plan as anti-democratic and anti-freedom, reflecting the broader party stance against the movement's goals. This historical opposition suggests that the new Democratic leadership may not be inclined to support the nationalist agenda despite Miller's claims.

Miller acknowledged that some within his own movement might argue that a Democratic Texas is a reason to halt independence efforts entirely. He addressed this internal dissent by stating that Texans can change their state government in a single night and can change it again at the next election. This perspective suggests that the movement views the current political shift as temporary and reversible rather than a permanent obstacle to their goal of sovereignty.

Recent polling data provides context for the broader national conversation on state secession. A YouGov survey published in February 2026 found that 18 percent of Americans would like their state to break away and become an independent country. This figure is down from 23 percent recorded two years prior, indicating a slight cooling of national sentiment toward disunion. Despite the drop, support remains significant in certain regions of the country.

The most support for secession was recorded in California at 27 percent, followed by Washington and New Mexico at 25 percent. Texas ranked fourth with 24 percent support for state independence, according to the same survey. Notably, Democrats nationwide were more likely to support state secession than Republicans, with 22 percent in favor compared to 14 percent of Republicans. This partisan flip in opinion mirrors the specific political dynamics unfolding within Texas itself.