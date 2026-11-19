Daniel Miller of the Texas Nationalist Movement calls on Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa to honor her promise of voter referendums by including independence on the ballot.

Daniel Miller, president of the Texas Nationalist Movement, has issued a formal demand to newly elected Texas Governor Gina Hinojosa and Lieutenant Governor Vikki Goodwin, calling on them to publicly pledge support for a statewide referendum on Texas independence. This request follows the November elections where Hinojosa defeated Republican incumbent Greg Abbott to become the first Democratic governor in thirty-three years. Miller argues that the new leadership must honor their campaign commitments to allow voters to decide major policy issues.

Miller sent an open letter to the transition teams of both Hinojosa and Goodwin, urging them to back legislation that would place the secession question on the ballot. He emphasized that he is still waiting for a response from the incoming administration. The Texas Nationalist Movement contends that the principle of direct democracy advocated during the campaign must extend to the fundamental question of whether Texas should remain in the United States.

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The nationalist leader pointed to specific statements made by Hinojosa and Goodwin during their campaigns as evidence of their support for voter referendums. Hinojosa previously stated on social media that she would let Texans vote on issues like THC regulations and school vouchers. Goodwin echoed this sentiment in a September 2025 post, asking why Texans should not have a say on casinos, marijuana legalization, and other significant matters.

Miller asserts that the issue of national sovereignty is the most critical question facing the state today. He noted that independence polls higher in support than the other policy debates the new officials championed. He stated that millions of voters supported candidates who promised to put these foundational questions to the people. Miller believes the new officials should establish a consistent principle by allowing this vote.

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The push for independence comes as Democrats swept every statewide race in Texas during the midterm elections. Hinojosa and Goodwin, who ousted Republican incumbent Dan Patrick, now hold significant power. However, Republicans retain control of the Texas Senate, where Goodwin will preside. This dynamic creates a complex political landscape for any proposed referendum legislation.

Support for secession remains divided along partisan lines in Texas. While some Republicans have expressed interest in leaving the union, Democrats have largely opposed such efforts. In 2023, Gilberto Hinojosa, the governor-elect's father, condemned similar legislation as anti-American. He criticized Republican lawmakers for proposing bills he described as tyrannical and anti-democratic. Most signatories of the Texas First Pledge are Republicans, with only two Democrats having signed.

Miller argues that independence should be a priority because it addresses voter concerns about affordability and the war in Iran. He suggested these issues drove Democratic victories across the state and the nation. If Texas were independent, Miller claimed these would be matters the state could control directly without federal interference. He argued that the current federal system binds Texas to policies dictated by forty-nine other states.

Legal hurdles remain significant for any secession effort. Under United States constitutional law, unilateral state secession is not permitted. The Supreme Court ruled in Texas v. White that the Union is indissoluble. Secession is only considered constitutional through revolution or the consent of the states. Previous bills proposing referendums in 2021 and 2023 died without receiving hearings.

Despite these legal challenges, the Texas Nationalist Movement plans to introduce new legislation when the Legislature convenes in January. If approved, this bill would set a vote on independence for November 2027. Miller is asking Goodwin to refer the bill to a committee that will actually hear it. He views this as a test of the new officials' commitment to their campaign promises.

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Miller clarified that he is not asking Hinojosa and Goodwin to support or oppose independence itself. He wants them to commit to placing the question on the ballot for the people to decide. He believes this approach demonstrates earnest governance and respect for voter input. The movement is prepared to debate the issue and win support at the polls.

Recent polling indicates shifting attitudes toward state sovereignty across the country. A YouGov poll published in February 2026 found that eighteen percent of Americans would like to see their state break away from the union. This figure is down from twenty-three percent two years ago. However, Democrats showed higher support for secession at twenty-two percent compared to fourteen percent for Republicans.

The survey highlighted state-specific variations in support for breaking away from the federal government. California led with twenty-seven percent support, followed by Washington and New Mexico at twenty-five percent. Texas recorded twenty-four percent support for secession. These numbers suggest a significant portion of the population remains open to discussing state sovereignty.

Newsweek has contacted the offices of Gina Hinojosa and Vikki Goodwin for comment regarding Miller's demands. Emails were sent to their teams outside of regular business hours. As of the latest reporting, no official response has been received. The tension between campaign rhetoric and legal realities continues to define the political discourse in Texas.