Texas House Speaker Launches 'DOGE' Committee to Boost Government Efficiency

Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows has established a new committee, DOGE, inspired by efforts led by Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump. This thirteen-member committee, focused on increasing government efficiency and transparency, will be chaired by Southlake Republican Giovanni Capriglione and vice-chaired by Euless Democrat Salman Bhojani. The committee will explore ways to utilize technology, reduce waste and fraud, and improve the user experience for citizens interacting with state government.

Capriglione spoke with NBC 5 Thursday afternoon, stating their focus will be on identifying waste, fraud, and abuse, but also on improving the user experience of government services. 'Using technology for instance, whether it’s artificial intelligence or just modernizing our systems, that we can go and improve the user experience,' said Capriglione. 'The user being the constituents, right?'The concept originated from President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, headed by Elon Musk. This Washington D.C. group has controversially gained access to federal payment systems, leading to numerous lawsuits questioning the legality of their actions. Capriglione emphasizes that their focus will be on oversight and advocating for new laws to enhance transparency and efficiency in Texas. Some initial ideas include establishing a digital driver's license allowing for updates without visiting the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). He also anticipates efforts to expand Texas public information, open government, and open meeting laws to provide greater insight into how tax dollars are allocated to contracts. New and more user-friendly websites may also be implemented. 'All of us know how painful it is to be in line or on the phone, waiting for help from the government, well maybe there’s ways to make it faster and easier and maybe cheaper at the same time,' said Capriglione. The State of Texas already possesses a similar entity, the Sunset Advisory Commission, which reviews state agencies every 12 years and recommends reforms before departments are reauthorized. Capriglione explains that his group will collaborate with the advisory commission but their primary emphasis lies on streamlining day-to-day interactions with state government rather than eliminating entire departments. 'To increase transparency. To go and open up our public information act, to open up the public meetings act, so taxpayers, voters, constituents, and the press can go and get as much information as possible,' he said. 'Because technology and modernization is not just about making a faster computer but it’s about making more of this data available.” Eight out of the thirteen committee members hail from North Texas, including Rhetta Bowers, D - Rowlett, David Cook, R - Mansfield, Ana-Maria Rodriguez Ramos, D - Richardson, Mike Olcott, R - Fort Worth, Tony Tinderholt, R - Arlington, and Linda Garcia, D - Mesquite.





