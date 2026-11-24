A bill filed for the 2027 Texas legislative session would bring high-speed rail to the I-35 corridor and lift a ban on state money for privately run rail. Here's what it means for the stalled Houston-Dallas line.

A new bill would bring high-speed rail to Texas. It doesn’t stop in Houston. House Bill 270 would build a line connecting Dallas, Waco, Austin and San Antonio along the Interstate 35 corridor.

State Rep. John Bucy filed it ahead of the 2027 legislative session, which begins in January. Lawmakers have already filed more than 1,000 bills. This one caught ENOUGH’s eye for what it would build and for one change buried at the end of the bill.

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What would Texas House Bill 270 do? The bill would require the Texas Department of Transportation to sign a comprehensive development agreement with a private company. That company would build, maintain and operate the rail line. The bill defines high-speed rail as intercity passenger service expected to reach at least 110 mph.

If it passes, the law would take effect Sept. 1, 2027. Who would pay for the I-35 high-speed rail line? The bill doesn’t say. It doesn’t include a cost estimate, a funding source or a construction timeline.

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Those details would likely be worked out in the agreement between TxDOT and whichever company takes on the project. Has this high-speed rail bill been filed before? Yes. Bucy filed a nearly identical bill, House Bill 483, during the 2025 session.

The House Transportation Committee advanced a revised version of that bill. The original covered only Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, and the committee version added Waco. Would the bill affect the Houston-Dallas high-speed rail? Not directly.

But one section reaches well beyond I-35. HB 270 would repeal Section 199.003 of the Texas Transportation Code. That law bars state money from being used for certain expenses of high-speed rail run by a private company, and it requires regular reports on those expenses. The ban isn’t limited to one route.

It applies to privately operated high-speed rail anywhere in Texas, including the long-stalled Houston-Dallas bullet train. Repealing it wouldn’t send any money to the Houston-Dallas project by itself. It would remove a state law standing between privately run rail and public dollars. What happened to the Houston-Dallas high-speed rail?

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It still hasn’t been built. In September, ENOUGH investigated the 17-year-old project and found no track, no train and no clear timeline. The federal government pulled a nearly $64 million grant in 2025, and Amtrak withdrew. That left the project depending on private investors and on approvals that aren’t in place.

The company, now operating as Texas High Speed Rail, still plans its Houston terminal at the former Northwest Mall site. It hasn’t said when construction would start. RELATED: What happened to the Houston-Dallas high-speed rail project? No train, no tracks and questions about what’s next When will Texas lawmakers vote on high-speed rail?

The 90th Texas Legislature begins in January. HB 270 would first need to be heard in a House committee before it could reach the full House. We’ll be tracking the bill and asking the questions it doesn’t answer yet: Which company would build the I-35 line? How much would it cost, and who would pay?

Would lifting the ban on state money change anything for the Houston-Dallas project? What questions do you have about high-speed rail in Texas?