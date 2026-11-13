Texas high school girls’ basketball game decends into chaos as adult bodyslams player during brawl

A Texas girls’ high school basketball game devolved into chaos when a large brawl broke out between the two teams and an adult body-slammed a teen player to the ground.

A Texas girls’ high school basketball game devolved into chaos when a large brawl broke out between the two teams and an adult body-slammed a teen player.

Pandemonium erupted during the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game between Brenham High School and host Bryan High School in Bryan, Texas, 100 miles northwest of Houston. Bryan, down 51-67 with two-and-a-half minutes left in the game, rebounded the ball and raced down the court on a fast break before a Brenham player knocked it out of the player’s hands, according to videoOne of the Bryan players allegedly kicked at the Brenham student-athletes, causing several girls to start throwing punches at their opponents, one mother who was seated in the crowd claimed.

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Coaches and players from both sides attempted to break up the fight before several spectators rushed the court. An adult woman, wearing a pink shirt, ran up behind a Brenham player, wrapping her arm around the teen’s throat before throwing her to the ground. An adult woman, wearing a pink shirt, raced onto the court and grabbed a Brenham High School player before throwing her to the ground.

The woman had been watching the game from the opposite side of the court near the team’s bench.

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“Gut-wrenching. Heartbreaking. And it makes you feel rage. And all of the emotions,” Mathis said of the disturbing alleged assaultPolice and school officials opened up an investigation into the brawl and an arrest warrant for an assault charge has been issued for the unidentified female who grabbed the high schooler, KBTX reported.

“It’s heartbreaking, you know, that you have to worry about adults in this situation. Instead of de-escalating it, y’all are adding fuel to the fire,” she added. Mathis’ daughter and her Brenham teammate who was thrown to the ground both went to the emergency room for their injuries that included bruises, scratches and contusions. An arrest warrant was issued for the adult woman for allegedly assaulting the teen girl during the basketball game turned brawl.

The score was later finalized as a win for Brenham, handing the Cubbettes their first win over their non-league opponent in 12 years, accordingAnother altercation broke out between parents and players from both sides when the visiting team attempted to leave Bryan High School and was confronted outside the locker room and parking lot, according to the paper.

“At the end of the day, they are still human,” Brenham head coach Brad Evans said. “They are going to defend themselves. ”An adult woman, wearing a pink shirt, raced onto the court and grabbed a Brenham High School player before throwing her to the ground. An arrest warrant was issued for the adult woman for allegedly assaulting the teen girl during the basketball game turned brawl.