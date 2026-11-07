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Texas High School Football Season Ends; San Antonio Shootout and Stevens High School Assault Reported

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Texas High School Football Season Ends; San Antonio Shootout and Stevens High School Assault Reported
Texas High School Football · San Antonio Shootout · Stevens High School
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The 2026 Texas high school football regular season concludes with district championships decided, while in other news, one person died and another was critically injured in a San Antonio police shooting, and a 14-year-old Stevens High School student is recovering after an assault in the cafeteria.

Brennan Bears running back Jayshawn Mitchell runs for a touchdown during a high school football game against Harlan High School on November 6, 2026 .

The 2026 regular season for Texas High School football is in the books. District championships and some playoff spots were on the line going into the final Friday of the regular season.1 dead, 1 in grave condition after shootout with police at Alamo Ranch San Antonio police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the far West Side near Lone Star Parkway and Alamo Ranch Parkway. One person is dead, another is hospitalized in critical condition. No officers hurt.

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More details surfacing about the fight between two Stevens High School students making rounds on social media. A 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were caugVideo shows 14-year-old attacked by older student at Stevens High School A 14-year-old Stevens High School student is recovering. She says she was assaulted by a 17-year-old boy in the cafeteria at school while staff members watched

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Texas High School Football San Antonio Shootout Stevens High School Student Assault Police Shooting

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