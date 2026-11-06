Texas hemp retailers say the mood changed fast after this election result

Celebration and uncertainty collide as Texas hemp retailers react to Vikki Goodwin’s win and await a court decision on new regulations.

A Rowlett dispensary owner says customers are celebrating Vikki Goodwin's election victory, but a pending court ruling could still shape the industry's future. For Texas hemp retailers who have spent years navigating changing regulations, Tuesday's election brought a wave of optimism after Lt.

Gov. Dan Patrick lost to Vikki Goodwin, who made his stance on THC a centerpiece of her campaign. At Endo Dispensary & Wellness in Rowlett, owner Mike Brown said the mood has shifted dramatically after a difficult year and a half in business. In recent years, Brown said shifting regulations have created uncertainty for small business owners, leaving them unsure which products they could legally sell.

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"You can sell this but not that, and you have politicians that are targeting you intentionally moving the goal post, changing the rules as you go," Brown said. Patrick led the push to crack down on THC products in Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed a proposed ban championed by Patrick in June 2025, but the lieutenant governor remained firm in his opposition to legalizing marijuana.

"But I'm not gonna legalize marijuana in Texas. And if people wanna vote me out of office for that, so be it," Patrick said. Attorney David Sergi, who has been involved in the legal battle over Texas hemp regulations, pointed to Patrick's earlier remarks following the election. Sergi is lead counsel in a lawsuit against the state health department challenging new regulations that he said treat many hemp products like controlled substances.

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A judge is expected to rule on the case as soon as Friday, leaving another major decision looming over the industry. But not everyone is celebrating.

"Texas families deserve leaders who protect public health and safety — not politicians who promote commercial THC while ignoring its victims and are influenced by Big Cannabis," Citizens for a Safe and Healthy Texas said in a statement. Back at Endo Dispensary & Wellness, Brown acknowledged that the fight over hemp regulations is far from over.

"You stand your ground and you don’t back down," Brown said. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC DFW. AI tools helped convert the story into a digital article, and an NBC DFW journalist edited it again before publication.