Texas Governor Increases Efforts to Combat New World Screwworm

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is increasing efforts to combat the New World Screwworm, a flesh-eating parasite that has been confirmed in the state. The parasite poses a major threat to the U.S. beef and dairy industries, and Abbott is working to mobilize resources and strengthen the state's response to the outbreak.

Governor Greg Abbott is increasing efforts to keep the New World Screwworm from reproducing and spreading in Texas. The first case of the flesh-eating parasite was confirmed in the state earlier this week.

The infested zone continues to be southwest of Austin and San Antonio in Zavala County in South Texas. However, Governor Abbott said quick action is needed because the parasite can spread like wildfire. On Friday, Abbott signed an updated statewide disaster declaration to better mobilize resources and strengthen the state's response to the New World Screwworm. He is specifically trying to increase the number of sterile flies available to be released in Texas to break the parasite's reproduction cycle.

I am making available any and all of our state personnel, including our university systems, to accelerate the movement of sterile flies into the state of Texas and to accelerate the construction of the new sterile screwworm production facility in Edinburgh, said Governor Abbott. State officials say that in the past it took five times as many sterile flies as Texas is releasing now to eliminate the pest from the United States. One hundred million flies we're doing right now.

It is going to jump up. It took 500 million in the past. We are looking at building up to that number, but we're also using science and technology and innovation to do whatever we can to make the best use of the flies that we have and hopefully decrease that number, said Rear Admiral Michael Schmoyer, Director of the New World Screwworm Directorate. Scientists say that dispersing sterile screwworm flies is the most efficient way to eradicate the pest.

The sterile male flies reproduce with females, which can only mate once in their lifetimes, producing unviable eggs. The USDA is building a sterile fly production facility in South Texas that will produce 300 million sterile flies per week.

However, that facility at Moore Air Base in Edinburg is not expected to begin operating until the fall of 2027. Is there a chance with the expedited processes that you will get it online before November of next year, asked CBS Austin Reporter Bettie Cross. What I'm pushing for is to try to get the facility under construction in the state of Texas completed by May of next year, as opposed to November of next year.

I'm offering any and all assets and resources by the state of Texas to accelerate the completion of that construction project, said Governor Abbott. The New World Screwworm is a parasitic fly that lays eggs in open wounds of warm-blooded animals. As the larvae hatch, they burrow into living flesh, which can be fatal if left untreated. Governor Greg Abbott is increasing efforts to keep the New World Screwworm from reproducing and spreading in Texas.

The first case of the flesh-eating parasite was confirmed in the state earlier this week. The fly poses a major threat to the U.S. beef and dairy industries, with estimates suggesting an outbreak could be costly to the Texas cattle and wildlife sectors





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New World Screwworm Texas Governor Greg Abbott Flesh-Eating Parasite USDA Sterile Fly Production Facility

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