Gina Hinojosa advises President Trump on using electronic surveillance instead of a physical wall in Texas's Big Bend region to enhance border security.

Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has confirmed that she engaged in a detailed discussion with President Trump regarding border security strategies for the Big Bend region of Texas. During what she described as a very positive conversation over the weekend, Hinojosa presented her specific proposals for securing this critical stretch of the border.

Hinojosa Border Security Strategy

Gina Hinojosa, who became the first Democrat elected as governor of Texas since Ann Richards in 1990, advocated for the installation of electronic monitoring systems rather than a physical border wall in the Big Bend area. She outlined these preferences during an interview with The Texas Tribune, emphasizing that technology offers a more nuanced approach to security in this specific terrain.

Also read CAIR Action Texas praises Gina Hinojosa’s pledge to lift Texas terrorist designation

The Big Bend Border Patrol Sector is a vast and rugged expanse that stretches for approximately 500 miles along the U.S.-Mexican boundary. This sector is significant because it includes 118 miles of border running directly through the Big Bend National Park, accounting for roughly 25 percent of the entire 1,954-mile international border.

Hinojosa explained to President Trump that the security requirements in Big Bend differ significantly from those in South Texas. She stated that there are distinct methods available to secure the border in 2026 and 2027 that rely on advanced technology rather than solely on physical barriers.

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According to the governor-elect, there is considerable local concern regarding the construction of a border wall in the Big Bend area. She informed President Trump that residents and local stakeholders would prefer electronic monitoring solutions that are less intrusive to the landscape and community.

Controversy Over Big Bend Wall Construction

The debate over border infrastructure intensified in 2025 when Congress passed the Big Beautiful Bill, which allocated $46.5 billion for extending the wall along parts of the U.S.-Mexican border and building other obstacles. This legislative move set the stage for significant conflict over how these funds would be utilized in sensitive areas.

In August, bulldozers were observed clearing land for the wall within Big Bend National Park, which triggered anger from both political parties and environmental advocates. The Customs and Border Protection agency temporarily halted construction work in response to the backlash, but this pause officially expired on September 30.

Freedom of Information Act documents obtained by Newsweek revealed that the Trump administration plans to construct approximately 68.2 miles of wall along the Big Bend border. This plan also includes extensive surveillance infrastructure, such as poles, cameras, and fiber-optic cables, to monitor the remote desert and river canyon regions.

Legal challenges to the construction project reached the federal judiciary on October 2, when a judge ordered a temporary halt to wall construction in Big Bend following a lawsuit filed by a coalition of environmental campaigners and local landowners. However, the Supreme Court ruled 8-1 on November 9 that construction is permitted to continue while the full legal case is considered.

Shifting Texas Immigration Policies

Beyond the specific infrastructure debate, Gina Hinojosa indicated that she intends to roll back several of Governor Greg Abbott's executive orders and agency directives related to immigration policy. As Texas's first Latina governor, she is positioning her administration to take a different approach to state-federal immigration enforcement.

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Among the directives she plans to overturn are Abbott's orders freezing the hiring of H-1B visa holders at public universities and state agencies. Additionally, she intends to rescind the requirement for state agencies to identify public land for detaining suspected illegal migrants.

Hinojosa also suggested she could overturn Abbott's order instructing state agencies to support enforcement operations by federal U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. She criticized current federal tactics, stating that what ICE is doing is making Texas less safe and that the state should not facilitate the chaos wrought by federal enforcement.

Trump Administration Border Enforcement

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, President Trump has implemented several measures to crack down on illegal immigration. On January 20, he signed an executive order titled Securing Our Borders, which directed federal agencies to continue with border wall construction projects.

The Trump administration also significantly boosted funding for immigration enforcement and banned asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. These efforts were accompanied by a substantial increase in ICE raids across the country to deter unauthorized entry.

While federal data indicates a drop in illegal border crossings into the United States, the methods used to achieve this reduction remain a point of contention. Environmental groups and local landowners continue to take legal action against proposed infrastructure projects, highlighting the complex interplay between security goals and regional preservation.