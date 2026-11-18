Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa plans to overhaul education policy, but national researchers warn that removing accountability measures and teacher incentives could harm student outcomes and hinder progress in struggling districts.

Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa is moving forward with ambitious plans to dismantle key aspects of the state's education system, including the elimination of a $1 billion school voucher program and the revocation of several policies enacted under outgoing Governor Greg Abbott. These proposed changes have drawn sharp criticism from national education researchers who caution that abrupt reversals could undermine ongoing efforts to raise student achievement across the state.

Accountability Systems and Testing Reforms

Gina Hinojosa has publicly pledged to pause the Texas A-F school accountability ratings, a mechanism designed to evaluate the academic performance of schools and districts statewide. While she seeks to halt these evaluations, existing state law appears to restrict her ability to suspend the ratings without legislative intervention. National experts warn that removing these metrics would create blind spots in monitoring educational progress.

Teacher Compensation and Incentive Programs

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A significant point of contention involves the Teacher Incentive Allotment, a policy backed by Greg Abbott that provides additional funding to increase compensation for effective and high-performing teachers. The program offers extra incentives for educators working in schools serving lower-income communities. Jacob Kirksey, a Texas Tech University professor who has studied the initiative, pointed to positive results in participating school districts as evidence of its value. In contrast, Gina Hinojosa has advocated for broader teacher raises rather than tying compensation to student performance metrics. She argued that the state needs real teacher compensation, not just more money directed into a performance pay program that requires teachers to jump through hoops to receive additional pay. This stance highlights a fundamental disagreement between the incoming governor and current policymakers regarding how best to retain and reward educators.

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State Takeovers and District Interventions

Gina Hinojosa has also pledged to end state takeovers of struggling school districts, challenging a policy that has been utilized under Greg Abbott. Under current Texas law, the state must assume control of a district or close a failing school when a campus receives five consecutive failing accountability ratings. Rick Morath, the Texas Education Agency commissioner, described the 2023 takeover of the Houston Independent School District as one of the greatest turnarounds in American history. He cited an increase from 39 percent to 51 percent in the share of the district's approximately 170,000 students meeting grade-level expectations in reading and mathematics. Researchers noted that the district's emphasis on struggling schools and higher teacher compensation appeared to be producing improvements, although it remains too early to draw definitive conclusions about the intervention's long-term effectiveness. Some Houston-area Democratic lawmakers, including incoming Texas House Speaker Senfronia Thompson, have acknowledged improvements in schools following the takeover. Conversely, the transition has seen resistance; Dominique Baker, an associate professor at the University of Delaware, pointed to more than 1,000 teachers who resigned or retired from the Fort Worth Independent School District this year following the announcement of a state takeover. David DeMatthews, a University of Texas professor and former school administrator, argued that changes to the state's accountability system made it difficult to determine whether Rick Morath's policies were actually improving student outcomes. He also cited broader challenges, including approximately 42,000 uncertified teachers working in Texas classrooms. "If we want to have a high-quality system, it's not about the little boutique programs or some incentives," DeMatthews said. "It's about broad, sustainable long-term investment, and Texas hasn't done it." Several researchers acknowledged mixed evidence regarding the long-term effectiveness of state takeovers, while others did not weigh in on school vouchers or Christian-related content in public school curricula. "I think it will be tremendously interesting to follow what happens in Texas," said Dan Goldhaber, a professor at the University of Washington. "There's no other state that I know of that is intervening in the way that Texas is intervening in the way schools and districts operate."