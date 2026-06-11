Texas Governor-Elect Hinojosa Clarifies Data Center Rules Amid Chip Stock Selloff

Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa confirms permitted data centers will proceed. Market analyst Louis Navellier argues this clarity supports a rebound in semiconductor stocks.

Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has explicitly confirmed that all data centers currently holding permits in the state will be allowed to complete their construction projects. This statement directly contradicts recent market rumors suggesting a total ban on new facilities, providing clarity to investors who had been pricing in a worst-case scenario for US data center construction. The clarification aims to stabilize the sector by distinguishing between existing approved projects and future developments.

Clarifying Permit Status and Future Conditions

Every data center already holding a permit in Texas will be allowed to finish construction, a commitment that covers projects approved through 2027 and extends well into 2028 according to Hinojosa. New conditions apply only to projects permitted for 2028 or 2029 delivery, which must pay taxes, avoid raising power prices for consumers, not strain local water supplies, and use union labor. This distinction between permitted and newly permitted facilities means the near- and medium-term construction schedule remains largely untouched by these new requirements.

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Market Reaction and Analyst Counter-Argument

Investors spent recent sessions pricing in the worst-case scenario for US data center construction after reports circulated that Texas might ban new facilities. Market analyst Louis Navellier calls the data center ban reports fake news and expects a reversal in chip and memory stocks. He argues that hyperscaler strength and semiconductor weakness cannot both be right, citing a lack of internal market consistency where one end of the supply chain rallies while the other sells off.

Namellier Points to Strong Macro Data

The macro backdrop that supports the argument for a stock rebound is highly supportive according to recent economic releases. October payrolls of 165,000 beat the 70,000 consensus, and the unemployment rate fell to 4.1%. Average hourly earnings rose 14 cents to $38 an hour and are up 3.1% over the past year. Manufacturing added 19,000 jobs, reinforcing the positive economic trends.

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Trade Deficit and GDP Implications

Separately, the Commerce Department said the September trade deficit plunged by $105 billion as exports rose 1.9% to $321.5 billion and imports rose 1.2% to $426.6 billion. Navellier says this combination should push the preliminary 3.4% third-quarter GDP estimate higher. The economic data is further reinforced by a 3.6% surge in productivity that drove unit labor costs down 0.7%, supporting the case for higher wages without triggering inflationary pressures.

Stock Selection and Future Outlook

Navellier expects Texas to remain a data center powerhouse, alongside Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and other states with existing or incoming Democratic governors. He is looking for a sharp reversal in names such as AMD, Nvidia, Texas Instruments, Micron and TSMC. His core argument rests on a relative-value observation that sustained divergence between hyperscaler equities and semiconductor equities is difficult to justify given their interconnected supply chain roles.