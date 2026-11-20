Gina Hinojosa plans to lift the ban on H-1B visa holders in Texas public schools, arguing that current restrictions harm institutions and fuel divisive culture wars. The move impacts thousands of state jobs and teacher pay policies.

Gina Hinojosa, the newly elected Democratic governor of Texas, has announced her intention to reverse the previous administration's restrictions on hiring foreign-born professionals. The governor-elect explicitly stated that she will lift the ban on employing individuals with H-1B visas in state government roles, including public school teaching positions. This decision marks a significant departure from the policies implemented by her predecessor, former Governor Gregg Abbott.

Hinojosa Rejects Abbott's Hiring Freeze

Gina Hinojosa argued that the previous administration's freeze on hiring migrants for state jobs constituted an abuse of power. She told the Texas Tribune that ending these restrictions is her method of concluding what she perceives as destructive political conflicts. The governor-elect emphasized that she was not elected to engage in culture wars. Instead, she described her administrative approach as focused on practical governance rather than ideological battles.

Also read Texas Governor-Elect Hinojosa Faces Expert Pushback on Education Reforms

The announcement includes a direct challenge to the status quo established under Governor Abbott. Hinojosa plans to immediately rescind the border and immigration policies enforced by her predecessor. This includes dismantling the specific mechanisms that prevented non-citizens from filling state vacancies. The shift represents a complete overhaul of the hiring protocols for public sector employees in Texas.

Impact on Texas Schools and Teacher Salaries

One of the most controversial aspects of this new agenda involves the public education system. Texas schools currently hire hundreds of foreign workers holding H-1B visas. These employees often accept lower compensation packages compared to their American counterparts. Many of these visa holders are motivated by the potential path to United States residency and citizenship. Nationwide statistics indicate that approximately 730,000 H-1B visa holders occupy white-collar jobs. Critics argue that this dynamic sidelines American graduates who might otherwise fill these positions.

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Despite having previously expressed a goal of eliminating H-1B hires from Texas schools, Gina Hinojosa has now committed to expanding their use. She intends to flood Texas educational institutions with foreign-born employees. This reversal suggests a prioritization of broader immigration-friendly policies over previous promises to protect domestic workforce opportunities in education.

Support from Advocacy Groups and Union Plans

The policy shift has drawn praise from specific political and labor organizations. FWD.us, an investor-funded advocacy group aligned with left-wing interests, applauded Gina Hinojosa's decision. The organization released a statement supporting the reversal of the H-1B hiring ban. They argued that important public institutions, such as schools and hospitals, rely heavily on the contributions of immigrants working with these visas. The group claimed that the previous sweeping ban was hurting Texans rather than helping them.

Additionally, the governor-elect outlined changes to teacher compensation structures. She intends to dismantle Governor Abbott's merit pay system. Instead, she plans to revert to a plan approved by teachers' unions that raises pay for all educators. This move aligns with her campaign promises regarding public education. However, it also signals a stronger alignment with traditional union demands.

Political Context and Economic Concerns

Gina Hinojosa ran on a platform centered on affordability, public education, and infrastructure improvements. However, the implementation of pro-migrant hiring policies has raised concerns among her critics. Some observers fear this approach may lead to a repeat of job losses and infrastructure breakdowns. There are warnings that an influx of workers seeking public benefits could exacerbate housing cost increases for Texans.

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The governor-elect also addressed potential tensions with the federal government. She claimed to have already spoken with President Donald Trump. In this conversation, Hinojosa stated her commitment to keeping a secure border. This assurance was offered even as she prepared to expand opportunities for H-1B visa holders. The administration faces the challenge of balancing border security rhetoric with expansive hiring practices for foreign nationals.

Ultimately, the new governor's agenda prioritizes a more open approach to migrant labor. This stance contrasts with previous efforts to restrict foreign hiring in state jobs. The move is expected to have lasting effects on the Texas workforce and public sector employment dynamics. Stakeholders will watch closely to see how these policies unfold in the coming legislative sessions.