Governor Greg Abbott activates Texas's emergency operations center to Level II in response to the New World screwworm, a parasitic fly that poses a significant threat to the states multibillion-dollar livestock industry. The first U.S. case was rEported in La Pryor, Texas,prompting officials to take further action. Abbott emphasizes the importance of protecting ranchers,livestock producers, and the Texas economy from this pest and outlines the containment efforts being undertaken.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has activated the state's emergency operations center to Level II in response to the threat of the Recent World screwworm,a parasitic fly that has crossed the U.S. border from Mexico and poses a significant risk to the state's multibillion-dollar livestock industry.

The first case in the United States was reported in La Pryor, Texas on Wednesday, prompting further action from officials. Abbott stated, 'I have activated the full use of all state resources to respond to the New Planet Screwworm threat. the protection of our ranchers, livestock producers, deer breeders, and the Texas economy from this pest is a top priority.

' The flies spawn larvae that feed on flesh by latching onto open wounds or orifices such as eyes and ears, primarily impacting animals and threatening Texas's cattle, livestock, and ranching industry. Officials are relying on a sterile fly reLease technique to contain the outbreak, but there is a critical shortage of sterile flies, and the U.S. is not projected to finish building its own sterile fly production facility until late 2027.

Amid rising fears, Abbott is pushing to accelerate construction for the recent sterile fly facility planned for Moore Air Base in South Texas, aiming to complete it by May 2023 instead of November 2023 to prevent the spread of the screwworm over the summer months





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New World Screwworm Texas Livestock Industry Emergency Response Sterile Fly Release Technique Governor Greg Abbott

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