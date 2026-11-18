Gov-elect Gina Hinojosa details her plans for border security with Donald Trump, reversing Greg Abbott's executive orders, and overhauling Texas public education funding.

Gov-elect Gina Hinojosa reported a productive conversation with President Donald Trump regarding border security measures during a weekend discussion. She informed the President that residents near Big Bend National Park prefer electronic monitoring systems over physical border walls. This dialogue underscores her administration's initial approach to state-federal relations on immigration enforcement.

Hinojosa and Trump Discuss Border Strategy

Hinojosa emphasized that the exchange with President Donald Trump was positive and focused on securing Texas borders through alternative methods. She stated that the President understands her commitment to safety while respecting local preferences in the Big Bend region. The governor-elect noted she established a direct communication line with the White House to ensure ongoing coordination. She described this contact as the beginning of what she hopes will be numerous future conversations.

Also read CAIR welcomes Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa’s pledge to rescind Texas’ ‘terror’ designation of Muslim groups

While Hinojosa did not confirm specific commitments from the federal government regarding Big Bend, she highlighted her intent to cooperate with allies. She characterized anyone willing to assist Texas as a friend, reinforcing a pragmatic stance on immigration policy. This approach marks a distinct shift from the confrontational tactics previously employed by the outgoing administration.

Reversing Abbott Executive Orders on Immigration

Gina Hinojosa announced plans to rescind multiple executive orders issued by outgoing Governor Greg Abbott during his tenure. These directives included mandates for state agencies to identify public lands suitable for migrant detention facilities. She intends to terminate this program as part of her broader strategy to reshape state immigration enforcement priorities.

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Additionally, the governor-elect plans to overturn Abbott's freeze on hiring H-1B visa holders within state agencies and public universities. Hinojosa criticized the previous administration's focus on culture wars, asserting that such issues were not her electoral mandate. She acknowledged abuses within the visa program but stressed that numerous school districts currently depend on H-1B educators for staffing.

Hinojosa also intends to revoke the ban prohibiting the sale of hemp-derived THC products to individuals under the age of 21. This decision reflects her focus on regulatory adjustments rather than ideological enforcement. Her moves signal a comprehensive overhaul of the previous administration's domestic policy framework.

Aligning Democratic Officials on Economic Priorities

Gina Hinojosa recently met with other Democrats elected to statewide office during the November elections. She reported that the entire group of officials feels aligned on their primary policy objectives. Their unified focus centers on reducing the cost of living and addressing affordability issues for everyday Texans.

The governor-elect criticized Greg Abbott for allegedly prioritizing major donors and corporate interests over the needs of ordinary citizens. In response, she pledged to implement stricter anticorruption and ethics guardrails during the upcoming legislative session. This commitment aims to restore public trust in state government institutions through transparency measures.

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Educational Overhaul and Local Control Initiatives

Gina Hinojosa outlined her intentions to reform public education funding and local governance structures in Texas. She plans to transition away from the Teacher Incentive Allotment, a performance-based pay system for educators. Instead, she advocates for a compensation model that increases salaries for all teachers broadly.

The governor-elect also seeks to repeal a law known as the Death Star bill, which restricts cities and counties from passing ordinances that conflict with state law. She argues this legislation undermines local control and community responsiveness. Her goal is to restore decision-making power to local municipalities and school districts.

Regarding school vouchers, Hinojosa indicated flexibility in negotiations but stressed the need to fully fund public schools. She highlighted the success of transforming Pease Elementary, her son's former school, into an affordable early childhood education center. This project demonstrates her commitment to practical solutions over ideological rigidity in education policy.