Texas Forecasts Record Electricity Demand as Summer Heat Approaches • The Austin Chronicle

Texas Forecasts Record Electricity Demand as Summer Heat Approaches

This map shows the number of Congestion Management Plans , including new plans currently under consideration. CMPs are put in place to handle transmission overloads during increased demand.

Texas is expected to see record electricity demand this summer, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.projects peak electricity demand could surpass the current summer peak record and continue a steady upward trend in electricity use across the state. The forecast reflects a pattern seen in recent years. ERCOT projects this summer’s peak at 92,211 MW, compared with 83,679 MW in 2025 and 85,198 MW in 2024.

Summer is typically the highest-demand season for the Texas grid as air-conditioning use rises during extended periods of extreme heat. The National Weather Service’s forecasts above-normal temperatures across the state this summer, which could further increase electricity demand during peak hours.is between 8 and 9pm. While electricity demand often peaks in the late afternoon, it can remain high into the evening as Texans return home and continue running air conditioning.

At the same time, solar generation declines as the sun sets, reducing the amount of power available to the grid. That shift creates a window where demand remains high while available supply is quickly changing, making it one of the most closely monitored timeframes during summer operations. ERCOT’s report also notes that operators will have access to enhanced situational awareness tools this summer, designed to provide more real-time information about system conditions.

The tools are intended to help ERCOT respond more quickly to changes in supply and demand during the extreme heat. The report also identifies new transmission constraints in parts of the system, noting that mitigation plans have been developed to address those issues. These constraints occur when the movement of electricity across parts of the grid becomes limited, requiring operators to manage flows more carefully to maintain reliability.

ERCOT is also conducting ongoing analysis of load growth in West Texas and has requested information from transmission service providers to better understand existing and projected electricity demand in the region. has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press.

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