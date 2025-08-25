Texas Football: A Landscape of Ambition and Uncertainty

Kevin Sherrington delves into the competitive landscape of Texas college football as the 2025 season kicks off. He explores the dominance of Texas programs, the national aspirations of teams like Texas and SMU, and the unpredictable nature of the landscape.

As Texas college football gears up for the 2025 season, a wave of anticipation and debate washes over the Lone Star State. With 13 FBS programs, nearly double the number of traditional powerhouses like California and Florida, Texas boasts a football landscape teeming with ambition.

This abundant competition raises questions: would the Texas programs at the top, like the Longhorns, thrive even more with fewer FBS entries, allowing for a more concentrated pool of talent? Conversely, would smaller programs benefit from facing less formidable opponents? The whisperings of a Texas-only FBS conference are growing louder. ESPN's power index even suggests such a conference could rival the Big 12. But for now, Texas teams navigate a complex landscape. The Longhorns, led by new quarterback Arch Manning, aim to rise above their Cotton Bowl disappointment against Ohio State. Can Manning, touted as the next big thing in college football, ascend to heights that eluded his predecessor, Quinn Ewers? The SMU Mustangs, riding a wave of momentum and boasting a national-leading transfer portal haul, are hungry for a Big 12 title. TCU, eternally in the shadow of Baylor, aims to reclaim its roar. Coach Sonny Dykes draws parallels to his national championship team, and with nine returning starters on both sides of the ball, TCU looks poised for a strong season. Baylor, ever so dramatic, mirrors the unpredictable nature of its head coach, Dave Aranda. Meanwhile, UTSA, led by a confident Jeff Traylor and a star quarterback in Malachi Nelson, sets its sights on the American Athletic Conference crown. Could this be the year the underdog Roadrunners finally find victory





