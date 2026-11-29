Texas lawmakers have filed at least four bills to regulate Flock and other license plate reader cameras. Here's what each would do, from a full ban for government agencies to warrants and 48-hour data limits.

Texas has no statewide law on how law enforcement agencies use Flock cameras and other automatic license plate readers. Each agency writes its own rules.

That could change when the Texas Legislature meets in January. Lawmakers have already filed at least four bills to regulate the cameras. They range from an outright ban for government agencies to new limits on when police can search the data and how long they can keep it. The debate is already playing out around Houston.

Advertisement

Advertisement

League City voters chose to remove the city’s Flock cameras in November, and residents in Conroe are pushing for a vote of their own. What are Flock cameras and license plate readers? Automatic license plate readers, or ALPRs, use cameras and software to read and record license plates. Depending on the system, they can also log the time and location a vehicle passed.