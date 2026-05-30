Texas Fights to See Another Day at WCWS, Eliminates Mississippi State

Texas did what Texas does best on Friday night at the Women's College World Series: fight.

Texas celebrates Kaiah Altmeyer's home run in the second inning during a Women's College World Series softball game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, May 29, 2026.

| SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesWith their back against the wall facing elimination, the Longhorns lived to see another day with a 4-0 win over Mississippi State. The Bulldogs saw their magical season come to a tragic end, losing two straight games in Oklahoma City without scoring a run.

"Congratulations to Mississippi State on their season," said Texas head coach Mike White after the game. "Obviously, they're all warriors, got a great pitching staff, hitters, never gave in. Coaching staff has done a great job there with their program. I wish them luck going forward.

"It's kind of win or go home at this point of the season. Fortunately, we're able to stay for another couple of days, get to fight again. Hopefully, we can put on another good performance like we did today.

" For Texas, the offense came in spurts with two runs in the second, one in the fifth, and one more in the seventh. It was Kaiah Altmeyer's first home run of the season that gave the Longhorns a lead and stood to be the game-winning runs.

"It's just great to see her get this moment," said White of Altmeyer's home run. "It's just reward for her keeping her head up and being a real teammate. Like the ladies said, she's got their backs, using her experience in other places, being ready to contribute to the team whenever she can. It's just a great story.

" Altmeyer, a senior outfielder, transferred to Texas after spending three seasons at Arizona. She went hitless in the SEC Tournament and Austin Regional but found her swing against Arizona State in the Super Regional when she was 2-for-5 in two games.

"She came in and had a lot of expectations, coming from a successful program, being a successful player on Arizona," added White. "The transition is always difficult. You try to explain that to them.

"She started off really, really well. Hit as high as three in the order.

Then went through a little bit of a struggle. She never pouted, never got down, never did the pity party or anything like that. She stayed, worked hard.

" The junior recorded her fourth complete-game shutout at the WCWS, tying Cat Osterman's program record. She allowed just four hits and struck out two, which was very different from her outing against Tennessee on Thursday.

"I think I was efficient, missed more barrels," Kavan said postgame. "That was helpful. My defense stole a lot of what could have been a lot of hits. I credit them on that.

They were huge for me and took a lot of momentum they could have gotten.

"Up next for Texas is a day off before playing the loser of Nebraska and Alabama on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT on ABC. Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports.

She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.





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