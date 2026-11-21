A 44-year-old Texas man was shot and killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent during an incident that happened earlier in November.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 09: A U.S. Customs and Border Protection patch on the uniform of Rodolfo Karisch, Rio Grande Valley sector chief patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol, as he testifies during a U.S. Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing Ernesto Quintana, 44, of Laredo, was shot and killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent near La Bota Ranch early on Nov. 2.

DPS says Quintana struck an agent with his vehicle during a human smuggling investigation, prompting a second agent to open fire. Authorities have not released details on the extent of the Border Patrol agent’s injuries, and the Texas Rangers are leading the ongoing investigation. A 44-year-old Texas man was shot and killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent during an incident that happened earlier in November.

Also read Tubac residents seek answers about proposed I-19 Border Patrol checkpoint

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed on Friday that Ernesto Quintana, of Laredo, died after being shot by an agent just before 3 a.m. on Nov. 2. Authorities said agents were conducting a human smuggling investigation near La Bota Ranch and Serenity Lane in Webb County when they saw a vehicle in the area and went to speak with the driver.

DPS said the man, later identified as Quintana, tried to drive away and struck and injured one Border Patrol agent with his vehicle. published by Sanchez Funeral Home said Quintana was born in Laredo and lived there his entire life. He was a father to six children. Randy Martin shooting: Galveston officials release dashcam video related to officer-involved shooting The City of Galveston has released dashcam video related to the officer-involved shooting of Randy Martin back in May 2026.

Advertisement

According to DPS, five undocumented migrants were detained following the shooting. Officials did not specify whether they were in the vehicle. Two were found hiding in nearby brush, authorities said. The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation into the incident.

DPS noted that while troopers responded to the scene, none of them were involved in the shooting. The information in this article comes from an emailed statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety and an obituary published by Sanchez Funeral Home.