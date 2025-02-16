Texas Faces Worst Measles Outbreak in Decades

A measles outbreak in rural Texas has reached 48 cases, primarily affecting children and teenagers. The majority of those infected are either unvaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown. State health officials are working to contain the outbreak and increase vaccination rates in the affected area.

Texas is grappling with its worst measles outbreak in nearly three decades, with confirmed cases surging to 48, primarily affecting children and teenagers. State health officials reported on Friday that the majority of those infected are either unvaccinated or their vaccination status remains unknown. The outbreak, centered in the rural Gaines County, has prompted concern due to its rapid spread and the potential for further transmission.

Thirteen individuals have been hospitalized due to complications from the highly contagious virus.The outbreak's severity stems from a combination of factors, including the county's predominantly rural nature, with many families opting for homeschooling or private education. This limits access to routine healthcare and vaccination programs. State officials have acknowledged that religious beliefs are not the primary driver behind the low vaccination rates in Gaines County. Rather, it is attributed to a general preference for personal choice and a lack of engagement with traditional healthcare systems. Health officials are actively working with local authorities to increase vaccination and screening efforts. They are also focused on educating school administrators about identifying measles symptoms and encouraging families to vaccinate their children. The outbreak has spread beyond Gaines County, with single-digit cases reported in neighboring counties, including Lynn, Terry, and Yoakum. A single case has also been detected in Lea County, New Mexico, raising concerns about potential cross-border transmission. The Texas Department of State Health Services recorded 49 measles cases in 1996, highlighting the significance of this current outbreak. In 2013, an outbreak linked to a traveler returning from Asia resulted in 27 cases, underscoring the vulnerability of communities with lower vaccination rates. Measles, a viral infection, can linger in the air for up to two hours and is highly contagious, affecting up to 90% of unvaccinated individuals exposed to the virus. Before the introduction of the measles vaccine in 1963, the United States witnessed 3 to 4 million cases annually. Since then, vaccination has significantly reduced the incidence of measles, typically resulting in fewer than 200 cases per year. However, recent years have seen a resurgence in measles cases, including an outbreak in Chicago in 2024 that infected over 60 individuals. In the United States, measles vaccination, administered in two doses, is a requirement for most kindergarteners seeking enrollment in public schools. Texas law permits religious exemptions for school vaccines, which has contributed to an increase in unvaccinated children. The percentage of children with exemptions has risen from 0.76% in 2014 to 2.32% in 2023. Gaines County, with one of the highest rates of vaccine exemptions in Texas, has nearly 14% of K-12 children opting out of at least one required vaccine in the 2023-24 school year. Health officials estimate that the actual number of unvaccinated children is likely higher due to the exclusion of homeschooled children, whose vaccination data is not routinely reported. The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.





NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HEALTH OUTBREAK MEASLES VACCINE TEXAS PUBLIC HEALTH IMMUNIZATION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Faces Another Chilly Polar Vortex as Texas Measles Cases SurgeThe US is bracing for its 10th and coldest polar vortex this winter, while Texas grapples with the worst measles outbreak in nearly 30 years. This news comes amidst a wave of other stories, including a Valentines Day reflection on love, OpenAI's rejection of Elon Musk's proposal, mass weddings in Colorado, and a cult-linked Border Patrol agent killing.

Read more »

Texas reports new measles outbreak in West TexasThe outbreak in Gaines County, with a population of about 22,000, has grown since two cases were reported in January.

Read more »

Texas Measles Cases Hit Double Digits as Outbreak Continues to Raise AlarmThe Texas Department of State Health Services issued a health alert warning of an outbreak, saying there are at least 10 confirmed cases.

Read more »

Measles Outbreak in Texas Raises ConcernsTexas health officials are reporting a concerning measles outbreak in Gaines County, West Texas, with 10 confirmed cases, mostly among unvaccinated children. This follows recent cases in Harris County, prompting a statewide health alert. The highly contagious disease poses serious health risks and has seen a resurgence in recent years.

Read more »

Measles Outbreak in Texas Raises ConcernsTexas is experiencing a surge in measles cases, particularly in Gaines County, with at least 10 confirmed cases, mostly among unvaccinated children. This outbreak has prompted health alerts and concerns about a potential wider spread. The rise in measles cases coincides with a decline in vaccination rates in the state since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more »

Measles Outbreak Mounts in TexasA measles outbreak is growing in a Texas county with dangerously low vaccination rates.

Read more »