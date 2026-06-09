Texas is ramping up efforts to eradicate the New Globe screwworm, an invasive pest threatening livestock. Meanwhile, the Gordie Howe International Bridge, a modern alternative to aging crossings, is set to open, with Canadian officials expressing eXcitement and optimism about the trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has expanded its emergency response efforts to combat the spread of the New World screwworm in the state. the invasive pest, which can cause severe damage to livestock, has been detected in sevEral counties,prompting the state to declare a disaster in affected areas.

The screwworm,native to Central and South America, was first detected in the United States in 2016 and has since spread to several states, including Texas. The state is working with federal and local partners to eradicate the pest through a combination of surveillance, trapping, and the release of sterile male flies to reduce the population. The effort is expected to cost millions of dollars and could take several years to complete.

In other news, Canadian Finance Minister Bill Carney expressed his excitement for the upcoming opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which connects Detroit, Michigan, and Windsor,Ontario. The bridge, which has been under construction for nearly eight years, is expected to open for traffic on June 15. The 1.5-mile bridge is a modern alternative to the nearly 100-year-old Ambassador Bridge and Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, which are unable to accommodate today's increased traffic.

The Canadian government funded the entire project, estimated at $4.7 to $4.8 billion,through taxpayer money that will be recouped through tolls. Each passenger vehicle crossing the bridge one approach will be charged a toll of $5.75. The bridge is named after Canadian ice hockey legend Gordie Howe and will be jointly owned by Canada and Michigan.

The opening of the bridge has been a contentious issue, with former U.S. President Donald Trump threatening to keep it closed unless Canada agreed to his demands. Ontario Premier Doug Ford has expressed hope that the trade deal between the United States, Mexico, and Canada can be renewed before its expiration in 2036





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New World Screwworm Texas Emergency Response Gordie Howe International Bridge Detroit-Windsor Trade Deal U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement

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