Texas executed Reinaldo Dennes on Thursday in a procedure that lasted 63 minutes as staff struggled to find suitable veins, and he repeatedly complained of pain. Florida also executed Thomas Mitchell Overton the same day.

Texas executed Reinaldo Dennes on Thursday in a lethal injection procedure that lasted 63 minutes as prison staff struggled to find suitable veins for the intravenous needles.

Dennes repeatedly complained of severe pain before he was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m. at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, one minute after the procedure was completed. Dennes was convicted of capital murder in the January 1996 killing of Houston diamond dealer Janos Szucs, who was found shot multiple times in his office. Dennes, a jewelry designer, had an office in the same building as Szucs, according to court documents.

Also read Texas set to execute Reinaldo Dennes for Houston jeweler's 1996 murder

A cleaning woman testified at trial that Dennes arranged for her to open the building's back door after hours, allowing Dennes and his brother entry the night of the shooting. Records showed she also distracted security guard David Copeland at Dennes' request. Copeland, who was shot twice, identified Dennes as his assailant.

The procedure began after Dennes was strapped to the gurney, but staff made multiple unsuccessful attempts to establish IV access before placing needles in Dennes' left foot and the left side of his neck. Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson Amanda Hernandez acknowledged the unsuccessful attempts but said she did not know how many failed. She maintained that the locations ultimately used complied with the state's execution procedures.

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Dennes, 70, gave a brief statement in which he said he wanted his loved ones to know he was blessed the past 30 years knowing the love of the father. Then he told the warden: Go, warden! Almost immediately he exclaimed: The pain! Go!

Go! He uttered an expletive and implored the father to take this pain. Let me go, father, he said again and again. Let me go.

I'm here. I've been your son all these years.

Then he shouted: My right leg is killing me! and described it as a cramp. After another profanity, he grunted, then said, I don't think this is normal. Take me, father. Don't let me suffer like this.

C'mon. After three loud groans, Dennes began making snoring sounds, eight of them, that progressively got quieter before a final loud snore.

Texas Officials Question Execution Pain

Then he began breathing quietly, about a dozen breaths, also getting progressively less pronounced. Hernandez suggested that Dennes may have been exaggerating the pain, saying he began complaining before the drugs began to flow and also of pain in places where there was no IV. Asked if he was faking, she replied, I think, yeah, there were allegations. ...

There was nothing abnormal on our part. She added: This isn't the first time we had to insert IVs into other locations. It's also not the first time we've had an inmate make allegations of pain immediately. Witness Janice Copeland's husband, David, was the security guard shot during the robbery.

He survived his wounds and died five years ago. David always felt Reinaldo would outlive him. Unfortunately he was right, she said Thursday.

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Nation Sees Renewed Execution Scrutiny

Finally after 30 years, justice has been served. The execution came amid renewed scrutiny of lethal injection procedures following a failed execution attempt in Tennessee in September involving death row inmate Christa Pike. Earlier in the day, Florida carried out its execution of Thomas Mitchell Overton, 71, who was convicted of murdering a pregnant woman and her husband, Susan and Michael MacIvor, during a home invasion.

Overton was pronounced dead at 6:19 p.m. following a three-drug injection at Florida State Prison. In a final statement, Overton denied ever breaking into the couple's home and attacking them, saying, I never killed anyone. He said: I've never sexually assaulted anyone. I never killed anyone.

I didn't kill the MacIvors. The injection began immediately afterward with Overton panting and breathing heavily before all movement ceased. A warden then shook Overton and shouted his name without answer before a medic declared him dead. The MacIvors' bodies were found in their Tavernier, Florida, home on Aug. 22, 1991, court records show.

DNA Evidence Convicted Florida Murderer

Autopsies determined they were strangled and that Susan MacIvor, eight months pregnant, had been raped. The medical examiner said her unborn male child likely survived for about half an hour after her death. Investigators collected DNA evidence but found no match with the state's database. But when Overton, who had worked at a gas station near the MacIvors' home, was arrested on an unrelated burglary charge in 1996, his DNA sample matched one from the MacIvors' home.

Overton was subsequently convicted in 1999 of two first-degree murder counts and received a death sentence for each. Michael MacIvor's sister, two brothers and cousin witnessed the execution. The man's sister, Sharon MacIvor, said watching Overton die gave her a sense of relief but not satisfaction. One of the hardest things I have ever had to hear was how my brother Michael fought to stay alive, Sharon MacIvor said.

Florida Sets State Execution Record

Michael was my little brother. He was loved, he had a family, and he had a lifetime ahead of him. Florida has now carried out more than half the nation's 39 executions to date this year under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has made aggressive use of the death penalty like few other governors.

DeSantis, who leaves office in January, has said he wanted justice for families who wait decades for death sentences to be carried out. He signed the death warrants that led to a record of 19 executions in 2025, then the most in a single year in Florida since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976. Florida still plans two more executions in December. Overton's execution marked Florida's 20th of the year, a state record, according to the AP.