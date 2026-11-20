Texas officials executed 70-year-old Reinaldo Dennes in Huntsville after a difficult 63-minute lethal injection procedure marked by reports of extreme pain and vein access struggles.

Texas executed Reinaldo Dennes, 70, on Thursday in a botched lethal injection procedure that lasted over an hour and was marked by repeated complaints of severe physical agony. The inmate, convicted of the 1996 capital murder of Houston diamond dealer Janos Szucs, screamed and begged for relief as prison staff struggled to administer the sedative pentobarbital.

Prolonged Procedure Causes Physical Agony

Dennes was strapped to the gurney at the Huntsville Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice just after 6pm on Thursday. When led into the death chamber around 6.50pm, he appeared docile with his eyes closed and head pointed toward the ceiling, wearing white prison garb without additional head restraints. However, his demeanor shifted almost immediately once the execution protocol began, triggering a distressing sequence of events witnessed by reporters.

Also read Texas Executes Reinaldo Dennes in Prolonged Lethal Injection While Florida Reaches Record 20th Execution

As the procedure started, Dennes exclaimed the pain and repeatedly shouted Go and Go while uttering expletives. He implored the father to take the pain and pleaded Let me go father multiple times. He described his right leg as killing him due to a cramp and claimed he did not think the situation was normal. His vocalizations continued with loud groans and snoring sounds that progressively got quieter before he began breathing quietly about a dozen times.

The execution process was completed at 7.07pm, which was 63 minutes after he was strapped to the gurney. A physician examined him one minute later, and he was pronounced dead at 7.08pm at the penitentiary in Huntsville. The entire process took over an hour, significantly longer than standard execution protocols typically allow.

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Vein Access Struggles and Official Defenses

Prison officials confirmed that staff members struggled to find a suitable vein for the two intravenous needles carrying the lethal dose. Spokesperson Amanda Hernandez acknowledged a number of unsuccessful attempts before the team successfully inserted the needles in Dennes left foot and on the left side of his neck. Hernandez stated that the sites ultimately used were in accordance with state procedures, though she did not disclose the exact number of failed attempts.

Hernandez suggested that Dennes may have been exaggerating the pain, noting that he began complaining before the drugs began to flow and reported pain in areas where there was no IV. When asked if he was faking, she replied that there were allegations but insisted there was nothing abnormal on their part. She noted that this is not the first time the department had to insert IVs into other locations or faced inmate allegations of immediate pain.

The 1996 Murder of Janos Szucs

Dennes was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Janos Szucs, a diamond dealer found shot multiple times in his Houston office in January 1996. Court documents revealed that Dennes, a jewelry designer, shared a building with Szucs. A cleaning woman testified that Dennes arranged for her to open the building back door after hours, allowing him and his brother entry on the night of the shooting.

Records showed the cleaning woman also distracted the security guard, David Copeland, at Dennes request. Copeland, who was shot twice during the incident, identified Dennes as his assailant. Police found the jeweler body in his office, but the safe was empty with no sign of the diamonds or some $200,000 in cash he supposedly kept there. Authorities stated that the diamonds were never located during the investigation.

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Legal Aftermath and Family Reactions

Dennes attorneys argued there was insufficient evidence to prove he killed Szucs. A year after Dennes was convicted, his brother, Jose Albert Dennes, pleaded guilty to murder in the case and was sentenced to 45 years in prison. Jose Albert Dennes was released on parole in 2019. The original conviction of Reinaldo Dennes stood despite the brother plea.

Janice Copeland, the wife of security guard David Copeland, witnessed the execution on Thursday. Her husband survived the robbery but died five years ago from separate causes. Janice Copeland told reporters that David always felt Reinaldo would outlive him, stating unfortunately he was right. She added that finally after 30 years, justice has been served for the family of the slain security guard and the victim.