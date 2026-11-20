Texas executed Reinaldo Dennes in a prolonged procedure where he screamed in pain. The 70-year-old was convicted of killing diamond dealer Janos Szucs in a 1996 robbery.

Texas executed Reinaldo Dennes on Thursday, marking the end of a thirty-year legal battle with a harrowing and prolonged death penalty procedure. The seventy-year-old inmate was put to death at the Huntsville Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice after a process that lasted sixty-three minutes and featured visible signs of severe distress.

Botched Injection Causes Visible Agony

Reinaldo Dennes began screaming for God to relieve his agony almost immediately as the lethal injection process started, creating a scene that execution witnesses described as unprecedented in their careers. The execution team struggled for an extended period to locate suitable veins for the two intravenous needles required to administer the sedative pentobarbital, the same drug used in Christa Pike's botched execution.

Also read Texas Executes Reinaldo Dennes in Prolonged Lethal Injection While Florida Reaches Record 20th Execution

Once the procedure commenced, Dennes moaned repeatedly and shouted that the lethal injection was not working, indicating that the drugs were failing to induce unconsciousness. He screamed that his right leg was killing him and described a severe cramp, while also begging the Father to take the pain away and asking to be released from his suffering.

The inmate continued to cry out in distress for over an hour, uttering profanities and imploring God to end the torment. He repeatedly stated that he had been a son to God for many years and pleaded to be taken from the agony. The sequence of noises progressed from loud snoring to progressively quieter sounds before he began breathing quietly about a dozen times.

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Prison Officials Dispute Pain Allegations

Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson Amanda Hernandez acknowledged that staff members faced difficulties finding appropriate veins for the intravenous lines. She confirmed that the needles were ultimately inserted into Dennes' left foot and on the left side of his neck, locations that were consistent with state procedures.

Hernandez suggested that Dennes might have been exaggerating the pain, noting that he began complaining before the drugs had time to flow through his system. She pointed out that he reported pain in areas where no intravenous needles were inserted, leading her to believe there was nothing abnormal in the execution team's actions.

She stated that this was not the first time the department had to insert intravenous lines into alternative locations, nor was it the first time an inmate had made immediate allegations of pain. Despite the visible struggle, prison officials maintained that all protocols were followed appropriately throughout the entire process.

Conviction For 1996 Diamond Dealer Murder

Reinaldo Dennes was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Janos Szucs, a diamond dealer who was found shot multiple times in his Houston office in January 1996. Court documents revealed that Dennes, a jewelry designer, had an office in the same building as Szucs and arranged for a cleaning woman to open the back door after hours.

This arrangement allowed Dennes and his brother to enter the building on the night of the shooting. The cleaning woman also testified that she distracted security guard David Copeland at Dennes' request, while Copeland himself was shot twice and identified Dennes as his assailant.

Police discovered Szucs' body in his office, but the safe was empty, and neither the diamonds nor approximately two hundred thousand dollars in cash were ever recovered. Dennes' attorneys later argued that there was insufficient evidence to prove he killed Szucs, pointing to the lack of physical proof.

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Family Reactions And Final Moments

A year after Dennes was convicted, his brother Jose Albert Dennes pleaded guilty to murder in the case and was sentenced to forty-five years in prison. Jose Albert Dennes was released on parole in 2019, leaving Reinaldo Dennes as the sole inmate facing execution for the crime.

Before the execution began, Dennes appeared docile when led into the death chamber around six fifty pm, with his eyes closed and head pointed toward the ceiling. His white prison garb was not disheveled, and no additional restraints were applied to his head, suggesting no evidence of a struggle prior to the procedure.

In his final statement, Dennes told the warden he was extremely blessed by the love of the Father and hoped his family would understand the great gift of God. He simply said go before the procedure began, which started just after six pm.

The procedure was completed at seven zero seven pm, sixty-three minutes after he was strapped to the gurney. A minute later, after being examined by a physician, Dennes was pronounced dead at seven oh eight pm at the penitentiary in Huntsville.

Janice Copeland, the wife of security guard David Copeland, witnessed the execution and noted that her husband had died five years ago from separate causes. She remarked that David always felt Reinaldo would outlive him, stating that finally after thirty years, justice has been served.