Texas Enacts Senate Bill 6 to Manage AI Data Center Grid Demand

Governor Greg Abbott signs Senate Bill 6, requiring AI developers to fund grid upgrades and halting new approvals pending ERCOT audit to ensure power stability.

Electric Reliability Council of Texas ( ERCOT) faces unprecedented strain as artificial intelligence expansion drives data center electricity demand beyond historical peaks. The grid experienced an all-time high demand of about 91.1 gigawatts on July 22, 2026, yet current project proposals total more than five times that July peak.

New Legislation Shifts Infrastructure Costs

Texas lawmakers introduced Senate Bill 6 (SB 6), which was signed into law by Gov. Abbott on June 20, 2025. The bill will require AI data center developers to share the cost of infrastructure upgrades needed to enable the delivery of power to their facilities. The cost of these upgrades had in the past been passed to ratepayers, who now see financial responsibility transferred to the developers driving the demand.

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This legislative change directly addresses the financial burden placed on consumers by the skyrocketing energy needs of data center construction. By mandating that developers cover these essential grid improvements, the state aims to prevent future rate hikes for ordinary residents while supporting necessary technological growth.

Emergency Protocols and Grid Stability

The bill also introduced clear guidelines that could mandate the shutdown of data centers during emergencies like Winter Storm Uri. This provision ensures that critical residential and commercial power needs take precedence during extreme weather events when electricity supply is constrained.

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Texas is unique in terms of its energy generation, being almost entirely isolated from other states. A lot of its power generation comes from renewable sources, with Texas having the. The state's limited power import capability was a significant factor in the largest controlled outage in U.S. history during Winter Storm Uri in 2021, making internal stability paramount.

Audit Halts Pending Approvals

After SB 6 took effect, Gov. Abbott ordered a comprehensive audit of interconnection requests at ERCOT in response to soaring requests from AI data center developers. This will place interconnection requests under more comprehensive scrutiny than what the Batch Zero study could have provided.

ERCOT introduced a batch screening process called Batch Zero for these proposals because of how long it was taking to perform the due diligence for each request. However, as a result of the audit, ERCOT delayed the Batch Zero process, with new approvals for large data centers on hold until the audit is complete.

Not all proposed data centers are viable, with many lacking funding and support. The audit mandates a rigorous review to ensure that only feasible projects proceed, protecting the integrity of the Texas power grid from unrealistic demand projections.

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Future Implications for Power Supply

The audit mandated by Gov. Abbott will have a significant impact on the timelines and feasibility of some of the data center developments impacted by it, but will go a long way toward ensuring that Texas maintains a stable electricity supply. This regulatory pause allows ERCOT to align interconnection requests with what the grid can realistically support.

A targeted senate bill and recent action by Gov. Greg Abbott have sought to realign interconnection requests with what the grid can support, and saw the introduction of legislation to support a stable grid infrastructure. This comprehensive approach marks a shift toward sustainable expansion in the face of exploding technological demand.