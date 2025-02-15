Texas Educators Gather to Elevate Teaching and Support Students

The annual Texas Alliance of Black School Educators (TABSE) conference brings together hundreds of educators to share best practices, network, and learn from each other. The conference focuses on improving education and supporting teachers, with a particular emphasis on ensuring that African American students are not left behind.

Hundreds of Texas educators are gathering in Galveston for the annual Texas Alliance of Black School Educators (TABSE) state conference, a gathering focused on improving education and supporting teachers. The conference brings together some of the state's best and brightest minds to share best practices, network, and learn from each other. \Dr. Christopher Pichon, TABSE President, emphasizes the importance of empowering teachers to become more effective instructors.

He explains that TABSE, founded over 40 years ago, has evolved to serve a diverse range of students and educators, with a particular focus on ensuring that African American students are not left behind. Dr. Robert Bostic, Superintendent for Stafford Municipal School District, highlights the organization's commitment to supporting all students and laying a strong foundation for their future success, particularly in early childhood education. \The conference features a variety of workshops, presentations, and demonstrations showcasing innovative teaching methods and strategies. Dr. Darwin Prater Spiller, TABSE President-Elect, stresses the importance of starting with a strong foundation in Pre-K, as it sets the stage for endless possibilities. Dr. Bostic mentions Sheldon ISD's presentation on college and career readiness as a highlight, demonstrating the organization's commitment to preparing students for success beyond high school. The conference also includes an aspiring superintendent institute, which has helped to increase the number of African American superintendents in the state from eight to 50 in recent years. Dr. Pichon, emphasizes the goal of successfully educating and preparing students for a bright future. Herman Mcelroy, a U.S. History Teacher, shares a key takeaway from the conference: the power of inquiry. He encourages teachers to empower students to ask questions and actively engage in the learning process.





FOX26Houston / 🏆 448. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

EDUCATION TEACHERS STUDENT SUCCESS BLACK SCHOOL EDUCATORS INNOVATIVE TEACHING

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

60 More Texas Educators Under Investigation for Certification FraudThe Texas Education Agency expands its investigation into a teacher certification cheating ring, bringing the total number of educators under scrutiny to 160. The scheme, primarily operating out of Houston, involved teachers paying for proxies to take their exams.

Read more »

Texas Teacher Certification Scheme Expands, 60 More Educators InvestigatedThe investigation into a teacher certification cheating scheme in Texas has widened, with 60 more educators, including 25 from North Texas, added to the list of those under scrutiny. This brings the total number of educators implicated in the scheme to nearly 160. The investigation centers around allegations that teacher candidates paid thousands of dollars to have proxies take their certification exams on their behalf, securing passing scores fraudulently.

Read more »

Texas Education Agency Adds 60 More Educators to Certification Cheating InvestigationTwo months after initially identifying over 100 educators under investigation for fraudulent teacher certification practices, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has expanded the investigation to include an additional 60 teachers. This follows a scandal in Harris County involving a large-scale cheating scheme, which allowed unqualified individuals to obtain teaching certifications and work in local school districts. The TEA has released a list of the 60 teachers under investigation, spanning 33 separate school districts. This expansion comes after five individuals were indicted in October 2024 for orchestrating the illegal cheating scheme, which granted unearned certifications to hundreds of Texas teachers.

Read more »

Texas immigration advocates gather in Houston to discuss new federal policies, impact on childrenA press conference hosted by CHILDREN AT RISK will feature immigration advocates discussing new federal immigration policies and their impact on Texas families and immigrant communities

Read more »

Texas Science & Natural History Museum Celebrates Wildlife at Texas Wildlife DayJoin the Texas Science & Natural History Museum for a day of fun and learning dedicated to the diverse wildlife of Texas, past and present. Explore engaging activities, meet fascinating creatures, and discover the wonders of Texas nature.

Read more »

Tramon Mark's buzzer-beating layup lifts Texas over Texas A&MTexas guard Tramon Mark scored a layup with four seconds left to secure a 70-69 victory over Texas A&M. The Longhorns overcame an 18-point halftime deficit, outscoring the Aggies in the second half. Tre Johnson led Texas with 30 points, while Wade Taylor IV paced A&M with 15.

Read more »