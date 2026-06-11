Texas Educators Arrested for Child Abuse and Grooming

Multiple school employees across Texas face criminal charges after investigations revealed the abuse of special education students and the grooming of minors.

The state of Texas has recently witnessed a series of deeply troubling incidents involving the arrest of multiple education professionals accused of severe misconduct and abuse against students.

In one of the most egregious cases, three staff members from Deanna Davenport Elementary School were taken into custody following an investigation into the treatment of children within a special education environment. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, specifically the Major Crimes Unit, collaborated with the Canutillo Independent School District Police Department to uncover the details of these allegations.

The catalyst for the investigation was the discovery of surveillance footage by school administrators, which revealed alarming and inappropriate interactions between the educators and their students. Among those arrested was a paraprofessional named Urrutia, who faces three counts of injury to a child or disabled individual. This charge reflects the severity of the physical or emotional harm allegedly inflicted upon the most vulnerable students. Urrutia’s bond was set at twenty-five thousand dollars for each individual count.

Additionally, two other staff members were charged not with the abuse itself, but with the failure to stop or report sexual or assaultive offenses against a child. Flores, a special education teacher, and Rocha-Lucero, a substitute teacher, both face charges for their negligence in failing to report the crimes they likely witnessed or became aware of. Each of their bonds was set at twenty thousand dollars.

This case highlights a critical failure in the duty of care that educators owe to their pupils, particularly those in special education who may lack the ability to communicate abuse to outside authorities. Parallel to the events at Davenport Elementary, another disturbing incident occurred at the Marshall Early Childhood Center. A teacher aide identified as Rachel Ann Kirspel was arrested after reports surfaced that she had verbally and physically abused a preschool student.

According to investigators, Kirspel told a young child that she was extremely unattractive before proceeding to grab the child by the feet and swing her around upside down. Such behavior is not only a violation of school policy but constitutes a criminal act of child endangerment. The psychological impact of such treatment on a preschool-aged child can be profound, leading to long-term trauma and a fear of educational settings.

Furthermore, the state dealt with a case of predatory behavior at Barbara Bush Middle School. An art teacher named Haley Krista Radabaugh was arrested in mid-May following allegations of child grooming. Multiple students came forward to report inappropriate interactions, and it was allegedly admitted that Radabaugh had a crush on a teenage boy.

Grooming is a calculated process used by predators to establish a trust-based relationship with a minor to facilitate abuse, and the arrest of a trusted faculty member underscores the necessity for rigorous vetting and monitoring of staff. The district acted swiftly to terminate the employment of those involved, emphasizing that any action endangering the safety of children would be met with full legal accountability.

In response to these crises, the Canutillo Independent School District issued a public statement reaffirming its dedication to maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment. The district emphasized that as soon as the concerns were brought to their attention, they acted immediately to remove the implicated employees from the campus and initiate an internal probe. They have continued to cooperate fully with law enforcement and prosecutors to ensure that justice is served.

The district also highlighted the importance of supporting the affected families, noting that counseling services and other mental health resources have been made available to help students recover from the trauma. These collective incidents serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges in ensuring school safety and the absolute necessity for educators to adhere to the highest ethical and legal standards when caring for children





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Texas Schools Child Abuse Educator Misconduct Student Safety Legal Proceedings

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iowa Parents Arrested for Allegedly Confining Malnourished Child in BedroomAn Iowa couple faces multiple charges including first-degree kidnapping after their 10-year-old child was found malnourished and locked in a bedroom, deprived of food, water, and medical care.

Read more »

Mobile Co Sheriff's Office: Man arrested on 5 child porn charges after several tipsAccording to MCSO, on June 8, 2026, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office ICAC Unit arrested William Dawson Castle on 5 charges of Possession of Child Pornography

Read more »

Pierce County sex offender arrested in WSP undercover child sex stingA Pierce County man and registered sex offender has been arrested in connection with an undercover Washington State Patrol investigation.

Read more »

Karmelo Anthony trial: Former Texas congressional candidate arrested outside courthouse after verdictDeputies arrested multiple people outside the Collin County Courthouse following the Karmelo Anthony trial verdict, including a former Texas congressional candidate, as tensions flared among large crowds.

Read more »