Texas Education Crisis: A Moral Issue

This article argues that the declining educational achievement of disadvantaged students in Texas has become a moral issue, akin to the civil rights struggle. It highlights the stark reality of falling reading and math proficiency, particularly among Black and Hispanic students, and calls for urgent action to address this crisis.

In his famous address on June 11, 1963, President John F. Kennedy made it clear to the American people that turning away from Jim Crow and providing civil rights for all was no longer a political issue. It was a moral issue. Today’s education crisis has become more than a political issue. Like civil rights, the failure of our public schools to provide a satisfactory educational system that gives schoolchildren the capacity to read and do math proficiently has become a moral issue.

Though Texas made significant academic gains from the late 1990s to 2011, we’ve seen steady declines in the 13 years since. More and more of the most disadvantaged students are achieving at levels rated “below basic,” both in Texas and in Dallas, and thus they’ll be less able in the future to attract good-paying jobs.We’re taught, in the Christian tradition, to care for the marginalized. “Truly, I tell you whatever you did for the least of these …, you did for me,” Jesus said. We’re taught in the Jewish tradition, in the spirit of the great sage Maimonides, that the highest level of righteous giving is to enable a person to get a job and be able to be self-sufficient.Just as we could no longer turn our face away from the immorality of Jim Crow, we can no longer turn our face away from declining educational achievement of our disadvantaged youth that will doom them to less opportunity in life.While virtually all measures show decline in Texas, as well as in Dallas, let’s focus on eighth-grade math and fourth-grade reading results to illustrate the terrible nature of the loss.Math proficiency in eighth grade may be the best single predictor of how students will do in high school math and science courses as many prepare to be ready for STEM-related jobs.In Texas, from 2000 to 2011, Black students made gains of 27 points on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). This was extraordinarily good news over a decade ago, but that was then and this is now. Today’s tragic news: Black students lost ground in each of the next six eighth-grade NAEP math administrations, and 60% of them are now below basic in their math skills.We can see the warning signs in fourth-grade reading results, too. Reading at this grade is highly predictive of the capacity of students to be able to learn throughout their K-12 years and beyond.As for Dallas Independent School District, there’s also major regression over the past decade. In 2013, 56% of Black students in the fourth grade were below basic in reading. Now 71% are. The numbers for Hispanic students are slightly better but stagnant. In eighth-grade math, in DISD, 48% of Blacks and 30% of Hispanics were below basic in 2013. Today, 66% of Black students and 52% of Hispanic students are below basic.It should be noted that there was a ray of hope in the DISD data. There was slight improvement for Black students in fourth-grade math. The percent below basic improved from 38 in 2019 to 32 last year. What chance does a person who is below basic in reading and math skills have of getting a good-paying job in our economy? The words ring in our consciences: “Whatever you did for the least of these …” The highest level is to help others be self-sufficient.Here are four inputs that are proved to move the achievement needle: rigorous accountability; effective teachers; research-proven curricula and instruction, especially around reading; and more funding for all of the above. While there has been some positive effort to utilize these strategies, there has not been a consistent, effective and systemic implementation of all these strategies in the state or in DISD. Most troubling, there’s been a serious lowering of standards and evisceration of accountability at the state level, beginning exactly when achievement began to drop, early in the 2010s. If we’re to reverse this terrible trend, we must restore strong accountability and get more committed to full-bore implementation of all these proven strategies.The good news is that the current commissioner of education is supportive. But he’s been impeded by special interests who’ve, for example, opposed his recent efforts to strengthen accountability by upping the ante on use of the A-F evaluation/improvement system for campuses. The naysayers have postponed any strong accountability by tying up his A-F plan in the courts. Perhaps no single goal is more important than getting young people to reading proficiency. Whatever a report card says, or any test, there’s no better way for a parent to know whether a child can read than to have the child read to the parent — whether from a book, a newspaper or simple instructions on how to use an appliance. If the child can read proficiently to you, great. If not, there’s a problem





dallasnews / 🏆 18. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

EDUCATION CRISIS ACCOUNTABILITY TEACHER EFFECTIVENESS CURRICULUM FUNDING READING PROFFICIENCY MATH PROFFICIENCY TEXAS DALLAS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT DISADVANTAGED STUDENTS CIVIL RIGHTS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas Education Commissioner Uncertain About Impact of Potential Federal Department of Education BanTexas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath expressed uncertainty about the potential consequences of a federal ban on the Department of Education for Texas schools during a legislative hearing. Morath acknowledged the lack of clarity surrounding the impact of such a move and emphasized the need to examine any proposed legislation carefully. He also addressed concerns about school districts facing budget deficits and potential closures, attributing these challenges partially to the elimination of discretionary federal funds. These remarks come amid ongoing debates about public education funding and oversight in the Texas legislature.

Read more »

Moral Injury: A Silent Crisis Among Frontline WorkersThis article explores the growing issue of moral injury, a psychological distress caused by witnessing or participating in actions that violate one's deeply held moral beliefs. It focuses on the experiences of frontline workers, such as border patrol agents, healthcare workers, and law enforcement officers, who often face impossible ethical dilemmas. The article highlights the link between moral injury and increased suicide risk, emphasizing the need for organizational and societal support to address this silent crisis.

Read more »

Former TN Dept. of Education Commissioner tapped for U.S. Deputy Secretary of EducationNASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The former Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner has been tapped to be the next U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education.

Read more »

Former TN Dept. of Education Commissioner tapped for U.S. Deputy Secretary of EducationNASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The former Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner has been tapped to be the next U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education.

Read more »

Former TN Dept. of Education Commissioner tapped for U.S. Deputy Secretary of EducationNASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The former Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner has been tapped to be the next U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education.

Read more »

Former TN Dept. of Education Commissioner tapped for U.S. Deputy Secretary of EducationNASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The former Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner has been tapped to be the next U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education.

Read more »